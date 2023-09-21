Thursday, September 21, 2023

Select Page

New Mexico bans drilling within a mile of schools

New Mexico bans drilling within a mile of schools

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Council Delegate Daniel Tso speaks as U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland listens on Monday at the Chaco Cultural Historical Park in Chaco Canyon in this November 2021 file photo.

Kianna Joe

Posted by | Sep 21, 2023 | |

WINDOW ROCK – According to several New Mexico organizations, students who use inhalers at their respective schools are one of the primary reasons for a moratorium banning new oil and gas leasing around schools.

Stephanie Garcia Richard, the New Mexico commissioner of public lands, issued an executive order that went into immediate effect and will stay in effect until further notice.

New Mexico bans drilling within a mile of schools

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Visitors explore Chaco Cultural Historical Park in Chaco Canyon in this November 2021 file photo.

The executive order bans new oil and gas drilling at least one mile from schools in New Mexico.

A leasing document by Richard states there could be as many as 119 schools that function within a mile of an oil or gas project.

The document also clarifies that the moratorium prevents new oil and gas projects. Existing ones can still operate, but the state land office must check the existing projects to ensure rules and regulations are met.

It also requires that previous agreements between the oil and gas companies still stand with schools and other facilities in the area.

The reason behind the document arises from health complications students are forced to face when attending school.

For New Mexico, not only did the state’s commissioner recognize asthma and respiratory complications becoming common in school children, but so did a local Indigenous organization.

Preventing further damage

Joseph Hernandez, Naeva’s Indigenous Energy organizer, said the efforts made by organizers on the ground are working to prevent further damage to children’s health for their safety.

Naeva, formally known as NAVA for Native American Voters Alliance, is an Indigenous-led organization that focuses on building a strong community of Native American voters within New Mexico by educating communities on current political actions.

Hernandez has been a strong advocate for protecting children from harm caused by oil and gas companies as he has a daughter and has seen face-to-face the oil and drilling rigs located right near schools.
Hernandez also volunteers as a vice chair for the Navajo Nation Head Start Policy Council.

“When it comes to education, when it comes to the welfare of our children, it means a lot to me,” said Hernandez.

In 2022, New Mexico passed the Ozone Precursor Rule, encouraging oil and gas companies to look for alternative ways to reduce emissions.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s fact sheet on the precursor rule said the need to reduce emissions derives from the respiratory complications many communities have faced.

Hernandez said during the summer hearing for the rule in 2022, Naeva intervened because it wanted more vital rules for the oil and gas companies.

“What it comes down to is these polluting gases that are called greenhouse gases. The biggest emitter of greenhouse gas is methane. It’s 80 times worse than carbon dioxide. We needed to address those methane emissions first,” said Hernandez.

According to the Environmental Defense Fund website, “Methane has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere.”

Naeva had submitted its provisions to the rule they felt would better suit the fight for climate justice. One of the provisions was frequent inspections of oil wells located a thousand feet within occupied areas.

“We all know these oil wells, they leak,” said Hernandez when the environmental improvement board accepted the provision but only for quarterly inspections.

The precursor rule began the journey for Naeva toward being a part of the larger community to ban oil and gas mining around occupied areas like a school.

Read the full story in the Sept. 21 edition of the Navajo Times.

Rate:

About The Author

Kianna Joe

Kianna Joe is Bit’ahnii and born for Kinyaa’áanii. She was born in Gallup. She received first place for best editorial in the student division for the 2022 National Media Awards. She is now an intern for the Navajo Times, covering matters in the Phoenix Valley while attending school at Arizona State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Road Conditions

Window Rock Weather

Fair

65.0 F (18.3 C)
Dewpoint: 39.9 F (4.4 C)
Humidity: 40%
Wind: from the South at 13.8 gusting to 20.7 MPH (12 gusting to 18 KT)
Pressure: 30.17

More weather »

ADVERTISEMENT