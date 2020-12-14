Nez casts Electoral College vote for Biden

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez travelled to Phoenix today to cast his Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“I’m happy,” said Nez in a previous interview. “I’m overjoyed that Biden and Harris won the election.”

Nez is an honorary chair for the Arizona Democratic Party and was recently placed as an elector. He is one of 11 in Arizona, and was looking forward to casting his vote for Biden and Harris.

He said as the President of the Navajo Nation he is proud of the amount of both Republican and Democrat Navajo voters who exercised their right to vote this past November. He said it put in mind the power of the Native American vote.

Arizona has been a Republican state for over 20 years, and in large part the Native Americans helped flip it to a blue state this year. Six percent of Arizona’s population is Native. There are about 67,000 eligible voters on the Navajo Nation and more than 50,000 voted in the presidential election.

“Navajo was instrumental in helping Biden and Harris with their victory,” said Nez in a previous interview. “Early on I told Chairman (of the Democratic National Convention) Tom Perez not to take the Native American vote for granted. I know some of our Republican brothers and sisters are still feeling the hurt. I understand because that’s how we felt four years ago.

“You win some and you lose some. At the end of the day you have to support whoever wins … (because that) really heals this country and moves (it) forward.”