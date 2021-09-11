Niagara Rockbridge crowned 2021-22 Naabeehó Bich’eekį’

WINDOW ROCK

Niagara Rockbridge was declared Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022 on Saturday afternoon.

She was the winner out of three contestants. Shandiin Yazzie was the runner-up, and Oshkaillah Lakota Iron Shell was the second runner-up.

Rockbridge, 22, is from Piñon, Arizona. Her parents are Gary and Deborah Rockbridge. Her clans are Kinyaa’áanii and born for Hashk’ąa Hadzohi. Her maternal grandfather is Naakai Dine’é, and her paternal grandfather is Tó’áhani.

“It’s (being Miss Navajo Nation) definitely surreal, I’m excited for this new experience,” Rockbridge said in an interview with the Navajo Times. “I am excited to represent my people and do the best of my abilities throughout my year as Miss Navajo and do the best that I can to represent them and hopefully live up to (outgoing Miss Navajo Nation) Shaandiin (Parrish)’s expectations.”

Rockbridge’s mom, Deborah, says her daughter has always dreamed of being Miss Navajo Nation and that she’s excited to see what the next year brings.

Rockbridge said she originally wanted to run because she saw many issues on the Navajo Nation that needed a lot of attention.

“I just wanted to be that beacon of hope for my people,” Rockbridge said. “I feel like I could continue the legacy of being the mother, sister, daughter, and friend to my people.”

She said the position as Miss Navajo Nation is significant to her. However, she knows that it is a big responsibility.

“I now carry the weight of the Navajo Nation with me, and when I think about that, I think about all the different things that Shaandiin has done but also what I can contribute,” Rockbridge said. “This title means so much to me, and just holding the title within itself and winning the categories that I did, it’s such an honor.”

Rockbridge won the categories for Best Butcher, Best Traditional Food, Best Essay, and Miss Photogenic.

“It (winning the categories) was definitely an accomplishment,” Rockbridge said. “That’s something that I prepared for a lot.

“I love to cook so I was like, ‘Yes! I can cook!’ Winning Best Essay and winning Best Butcher, I feel like it reflects the role that I’m able to hold within the Western society and the traditional society, that I’m able to live up to both of those expectations. I’m very humbled and excited about that.”

Rockbridge hopes to continue Parrish’s work and strengthen the partnerships within the departments and divisions. She also hopes to continue the relationship between the Office of Miss Navajo and the entire Nation.

“I am still here for them (the Navajo Nation), and I will continue to be here for them even after my time as Miss Navajo,” Rockbridge said.