NM bills OK teacher raises, Native language teachers, free college tuition

WINDOW ROCK

Several bills passed by the New Mexico Legislature and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will benefit New Mexico’s teachers and college students of any age.

Among them, on March 1 Lujan Grisham enacted raises for New Mexico teachers, which will make them some of the highest paid educators in the region.

“I am incredibly proud to deliver historic raises to New Mexico educators, affirming our respect and appreciation for teachers who go above and beyond for their students every day,” said Lujan Grisham.

Senate Bill 1 increases minimum salaries by $10,000 for all three tiers of teachers and is coupled with 7% raises in the budget.

The governor’s office said this means teacher salary levels will increase later this year to $50,000, $60,000, and $70,000 – an average 20% increase.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Bernalillo, Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Catron/Grant/Socorro, and Rep. Debra Sariñana, D-Bernalillo.

“New Mexico cannot fully realize a cradle-to-career educational system that lifts up every student and family without supporting our educators,” said Lujan Grisham. “This session, we made enormous strides in demonstrating that we are a state that respects and values these professionals who make a difference in the lives of our children every single day.”

Native language teachers

In a victory for tribes, nations and Pueblos in New Mexico, on March 3 Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 60, which calls for those who teach Native American language and culture in New Mexico public schools to be paid the same as entry-level teachers.

After the governor signed Senate Bill 1 (above), that minimum is now $50,000 a year.

“New Mexico is a state that honors and respects its heritage, and the eight Native languages spoken here are a testament to that,” said Lujan Grisham.

“The teachers who carry on this integral piece of the culture and history of so many in our state deserve to be paid as the educational professionals they are,” she said.

HB 60 was sponsored by Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Rio Arriba/Sandoval/San Juan, and appropriates $1.25 million for fiscal year 2023 to finance the “salary parity” for teachers who hold a Native American language and culture certificate.

“Language is who we are,” said Lente, who is from Sandia Pueblo. “Language is the key to our cultural survival.”

Eight Native American languages are spoken in New Mexico: Tiwa, Tewa, Keres, Towa, Zuni, Navajo, Mescalero Apache and Jicarilla Apache.

“The signing of House Bill 60 represents the remarkable perseverance and resilience of generations of our people who were never willing to compromise these gifts of our Creator,” said Lente. “Today is a historic moment in our history and our journey as Indigenous people.”

The Public Education Department issues certificates to individuals deemed by their Pueblo, tribe or nation to be a Native American language and culture specialist.

There are currently 155 certificate holders throughout New Mexico. Previously, there was no state-required minimum salary for these language and culture teachers.

“The Public Education Department is committed to providing students a culturally and linguistically responsive education because we know that fosters academic success,” said Lashawna Tso, the Public Education Department’s assistant secretary for Indian education.

“This investment in those who teach Indigenous languages is a strong step toward realizing the education vision our tribal communities have been asking for,” she said.

Tuition-free scholarship

On March 4, Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 140, the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act, making college tuition-free for most New Mexicans.

This, according to her office, establishes the most wide-reaching tuition-free scholarship program in the United States.

“A fully funded opportunity scholarship opens the door for every New Mexican to reach higher, strengthening our economy, our families and our communities,” said Lujan Grisham.

“Signing this legislation sends a clear message to New Mexicans that we believe in them and the contributions they will make for their families and the future of our great state,” she said.

Senate Bill 140 was sponsored by Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Bernalillo/Lincoln/San Miguel/Santa Fe/Torrance/Valencia, and Rep. Joy Garratt, Bernalillo.

Higher Education Department Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez said with the Opportunity Scholarship Act, New Mexico has made history and set a national example of how states can break down barriers for students everywhere.

Additionally, the governor’s office said the scholarship is the only state-funded scholarship program in the nation that includes both recent high school graduates and returning adult learners; accommodates part-time students; includes career training certificates, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees; and covers summer courses.

The General Appropriations Act directs $75 million to the scholarship program, which could support up to 35,000 students beginning this fall, or over half of all undergraduate students in New Mexico.

“I am an adult learner who actually graduated from college by taking six credits per semester, so this bill is personally important to me,” said Garratt.

“Working together with Governor Lujan Grisham,” she said, “we have laid a strong foundation in early childhood education, K-12 education, and now, higher education.”