Friday, August 12, 2022
66° Clear
in Window Rock

Select Page

No vehicles allowed along Saturday’s Ceremonial parade

No vehicles allowed along Saturday’s Ceremonial parade

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
A McKinley County Sheriff’s deputy stands guard last Thursday near the area where alleged drunk driver Jeff K. Irving, 33, from Pinedale, N.M., drove through paradegoers before crashing into a New Mexico State Police vehicle in Gallup.

Donovan Quintero

Posted by | Aug 12, 2022 | |

GALLUP

Any vehicle still parked inside the Gallup Ceremonial parade route will be towed by 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Gallup Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Erin Toadlena-Pablo said Saturday’s 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial parade route will be cleared of vehicles.

So, you better move them and not park there.

Toadlena-Pablo said on Friday police will start enforcing the no parking order.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Heavily armed Gallup Police officers and a McKinley County Sheriff’s deputy search for an alleged gunman that turned out to be a false report last Thursday in Gallup during the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial night parade in downtown Gallup.

“Starting at midnight tonight, we’ll have (police) units clearing out the path of the parade and making sure there’s no standing vehicles there,” said Toadlena-Pablo.

“They’ll take the opportunity to call to people like through the registration under their license plate,” she said, “if they’re unable to get it by the time five o’clock comes around, those vehicles will be towed out of that area.”

The no-parking order is in response to last Thursday’s incident when Jeff K. Irving from Pinedale, New Mexico, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, drove through the Ceremonial night parade terrorizing crowds of people.

Irving, 33, was with his brothers, Davis Begay and Dave Begay, at the time of the incident, according to an affidavit by the New Mexico State Police.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
A brown SUV driven by alleged drunk driver Jeff K. Irving from Pinedale, N.M., goes through the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial night parade as parade goers and participants move out of the way last Thursday in Gallup.

Fifteen people, including Gallup Police Officers Gilbert Gonzales and Elijah Bowman, were injured, the affidavit said.

The captain said Bowman’s foot was run over and Gonzales was hit in the leg, injuring his knee. Both officers have returned to duty, she added.

Toadlena-Pablo said handicapped drivers and elderly will be allowed to park on the west side of the Gallup Cultural Center along business Route 66. Drivers should have their handicapped placards clearly displayed, she added.

Toadlena-Pablo said parade goers can bring chairs and there are no limits on how many people will be allowed to see the Saturday morning parade.

She said Saturday’s parade is expected to have 350 parade participants, compared to last Thursday’s 40.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Information: 505-863-3896.

Rate:

About The Author

Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

66°
Clear
68% humidity
wind: 3mph W
H 84 • L 51

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT