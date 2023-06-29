Not all rehab homes are the same, Some recovery centers provide actual quality care services sought, needed

PHOENIX

A local recovery center in Prescott is advocating that not all recovery centers are bad. This is especially true after the Navajo Nation recently intervened in the fake rehabilitation home scams in Phoenix.

In late May, the Navajo Nation created Operation Rainbow Bridge in collaboration with various state, county, and tribal agencies and organizations. This operation was explicitly designed to find the Navajo people who were intentionally misled and scammed to go to rehab homes in the Phoenix Valley area, ensure their safety, and take them home.

Within the last few months, Native American advocates brought attention to the ongoing scams because many families went months without hearing from or seeing their loved ones and feared for their lives.

Operation Rainbow Bridge had many supporters and participants who brought the rehab home scam to the public’s attention and took decisive action against them.

