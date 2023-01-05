Obituaries for Jan. 5, 2023

Leta F. Parker

GALLUP — Funeral services for Leta Faye Parker, 49, of Gallup, will be held today, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Jerry DuBois officiating. Burial will follow at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Leta was born Sept. 24, 1973, in Gallup, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). She was born for Apache People Clan. She passed away Dec. 27, 2022, in Mexican Springs, New Mexico.

Leta attended Wingate and Crownpoint High School. She was employed as a silversmith and housekeeper at various hotels in Gallup.

Leta loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed beading, arts and crafts, cooking for her family, cleaning, collecting ceramic roosters and chickens, going to church, and helping others.

Leta is survived by her husband, Leroy Parker; daughter, Latisha Parker; brothers, Norman Shorty, Paul Shorty, and Anthony Brown; sister, Starletta Escobar; and four grandchildren.

Leta is preceded in death by her mother, Jennie Brown; father, John Shorty; brothers, Micheal Hoskie and Herbert Shorty; uncle, Joe Hoskie; grandmother, Yanesbah Hoskey; and grandfather, Pat Hoskie.

A reception will take place at Wowie’s Event Center following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Kasei R. Storer

GALLUP — Funeral services for Kasei Rae Storer, 36, of Tempe, Arizona, will be held Friday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Delbert Nez officiating. Burial will follow in Rehoboth, New Mexico.

Kasei was born Sept. 22, 1986, in Gallup, into the Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). She was born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). She passed away Dec. 28, 2022, in Gilbert, Arizona.

Kasei earned a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in counseling from Grand Canyon University. She was employed as a clinical counselor at the Center for Behavioral Health.

Kasei enjoyed learning her Diné language and was a basketball coach who loved watching her daughter, nieces, and Niners play.

Kasei is survived by her daughter, Tayla Ann Yazzie; her parents, Ruth Benally and Christopher Storer; and sisters, Tiffany Peters and Sandra Storer.

Kasei is preceded in death by Harry Benally, Cory Yazzie, and Wilhimena Benally.

Pallbearers will be Cody Yazzie, Wesley Benally, Kyle Roan, Ronald Yazzie, Jaelin Lee, and Anthony Garcia.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Yazzie, Christopher Storer, Gary Roan, Harold Benally, Randall Yazzie, and Anthony Lee.

A reception will take place at the Gallup Community Center following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Lawanda J. Dodson

CHINLE — Graveside service for Lawanda Jean Dodson, 56, of Chinle, was held at the Chinle community cemetery.

Lawanda was born Sept. 15, 1966, in Dallas, Texas, into the Hashtł’ishnii (Mud Clan). She was born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). Her nalí is Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water); cheii is Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge). She passed away in Chinle.

Lawanda earned an associate’s degree and enjoyed arts and crafts.

Lawanda is survived by her sisters, Cherylene James, and Michelle Dodson.

Lawanda is preceded in death by Charlene “Geeda” Dodson.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

June D. Kalleco

CROWNPOINT — Funeral services for June Darlene Kalleco, 46, of Standing Rock, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m., at the Lighthouse Church in Crownpoint, with Evangelist Mike Lee officiating. Burial will follow at the Crownpoint cemetery.

June was born Feb. 10, 1976, in Standing Rock, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). She was born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She passed away Dec. 28, 2022, in Gallup.

June attended Tse’ii’ahi Preschool and Tohatchi High School. She worked in various places under the Tohatchi Area of Opportunity.

June enjoyed coloring, writing, puzzles, church (Victory in Christ), and attending Crownpoint High School games.

June is survived by her brothers, Angeles Kalleco, Daniel Kalleco, and Rex Kalleco; sisters, Nancy Benally, Velvet Kalleco, and Helena James; and 10 grandchildren.

June is preceded in death by her mother, June Arviso Kalleco; father, Don Kalleco; and brothers, Lorenzo Kalleco and Ricky James.

Pallbearers will be Omar Kalleco, Alex Benally, Doyle Kalleco, Jarom Begay, Owen Garcia, and Jarrod Toadecheenie.

Honorary pallbearers will be Angeles Kalleco, Daniel Kalleco, Rex Kalleco, Malik Benally, Erving Kalleco, and Malcolm Kalleco.

A reception will take place at St. Parrish Hall in Crownpoint following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Joe Dayzie

TONALEA, Ariz. — Funeral services for Joe Dayzie, 90, were held Jan. 2 at the Red Lake Grace Bible Church in Tonalea, Arizona. He passed away Dec. 28, 2022, in Tonalea. Interment followed at the family plot with military honors.

Samuel C. Yazzie Sr.

SHAWANO, Wis. — Samuel “Sam” Carl Yazzie Sr., 72, or Keshena, passed away Dec. 25, 2022, in Shawano, Wisconsin. He was born Feb. 9, 1950, to the late Richard and Ora (Begay) Yazzie in Table Mesa, New Mexico.

Sam is survived by his wife, Victoria; children, Jason (Elon) Yazzie, Samuel Yazzie Jr., and Joshua (Kylene) Yazzie; siblings, Gilbert (Linda) Yazzie, Herbert (Carol) Yazzie, Verna Yazzie, Laura (Richard) Ceryan, and Robert (Janie) Yazzie; sisters-in-law, Sherry Yazzie, and Vickie Peters; brother-in-law, Waylen Thomas Peters; and three grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Yazzie Jr.; and sister, Louella Yazzie.

Private family services were held.

Swedberg Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Nathan T. Tsosie

GALLUP — Funeral services for Nathan Tom Tsosie, 52, of Iyanbito, New Mexico, were held Jan. 3 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial.

Nathan was born June 16, 1970, in Gallup, into the Tsin Sikaadnii (Clamp Tree Clan). He was born for Naakai Dine’é (Mexican Clan). He passed away Dec. 20, 2022, in Gallup.

Nathan attended Gallup High School and worked at Sports Page for 10 years and at Native Jewelry Supply for five years. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved the Green Bay Packers.

Nathan is survived by his wife, Winifred Watson-Tsosie; sons, Nathan Tsosie Jr. and Kevin Tsosie; daughter, Tenae Yazzie; parents, Nellie Arviso and Robertson Tsosie; brothers, Nathaniel Tsosie, Manuel Tsosie, Mandell Tsosie, Robinson Tsosie, Daryl Tsosie, and Bobby Tsosie; and sister, Pamela Tsosie.

Nathan is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Etta White Arviso and Henry J. Arviso, and paternal grandparents, Mary and James Tsosie.

Pallbearers were Nathaniel Tsosie, Manuel Tsosie, Mandel Tsosie, Robinson Tsosie, Darrell Tsosie, and Bobby Tsosie.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

