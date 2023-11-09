Obituaries for November 9, 2023

Colleen A. Keane

ALBUQUERQUE — Funeral services for Colleen Ann Keane, 74, of Albuquerque, will be held Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m., at the Thomas Aquinas Newman Center (1815 Las Lomas Road NE) in Albuquerque, with Father Michael Depalma officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Colleen, beloved mother, daughter, and friend passed away Oct. 26, 2023. She was born June 3, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan, to her mother, Jovita Tolksdorf, from a ranch in Montana, and her father, Barney Keane, who was from rural Ireland.

Colleen had a lifelong dedication to working with Indigenous rights and advocacy. Since 1973, she worked with Native communities throughout the Southwest, including the Navajo Nation, Acoma Pueblo, Santo Domingo Pueblo, Salt River-Pima Maricopa, and the Los Angeles Indian Center as a radio and television producer, grant writer, social worker, and teacher.

During the 10 years preceding her death, Colleen was a journalist for the Navajo Times reporting on stories ranging from historical to contemporary issues. During the 1970s, she directed educational programs to implement the Indian Child Welfare Act in an effort to reunite Native American children with their families and tribes while teaching broadcast journalism at the Alamo Navajo and Rock Point community schools in Arizona and New Mexico.

In 1987, Colleen wrote, produced, and directed the award-winning film “The River That Harms”, an investigative study of the largest radioactive wastewater spill in U.S. history that had taken place on Navajo land.

Colleen is the author of “Crashing an American Wake – ‘an Irishman’s tale of loss, struggle, war, the American dream and promise fulfilled’”, a book published in 2021 on the life and times of her Irish father Barney and the history of Ireland.

Colleen’s parting words were “Go n-ardoidlh an bothar suas chun bualadh leat’ — May the road rise up to greet you!”

Colleen held two master’s degrees, one in social work from Arizona State University and another in broadcast journalism from the University of Southern California.

Collen is survived by her daughter, Joanna Keane Lopez of Albuquerque; and her cats, Choo Choo and Chi Chi.

French Funerals and Cremations-University oversaw arrangements.

Mamie Yazzie Begay

TUBA CITY — Funeral services for Mamie Yazzie Begay, 83, of Tuba City, were held Oct. 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tuba City. Interment followed in Tuba City.

Mamie was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Sandspring, Arizona, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She passed away Oct. 10, 2023, in Blanding, Utah.

Mamie did not attend school. She was a homemaker who took care of her sheep and enjoyed sewing, listening to KTNN, and beading peyote stich keychains and jewelry.

Mamie is survived by her children, Barbara Bravo, Conte Begay, Cecelia Begay, and Genevieve Hadley; and 49 grandchildren and 69 great-grandchildren.

Mamie is preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Yazzie; and children, Randy Cecil Begay, Leonard Begay, Reginald Begay, Virginia Casey, and Regina Casey.

Pallbearers were Xavier Kaibetoney, Ritchie Kaibetoney, Solomon Kaibetoney, William Holgate, Tyler Yazzie, Tyrell Yazzie, Nathaniel Leslie, and Jordan Isaac.

Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Maloney, Frankie Attakai and Tyga Billy.

Tuba City Valley Ridge Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Elmer W. Jean

BELLEMONT, Ariz. — A service honoring the life of Elmer Willie Jean, 77, of Gap, Arizona, will be held today, Nov. 9, at 11:30 a.m., at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery – Camp Navajo in Bellemont.

Elmer was born Dec. 23, 1946, in Gap, to Vernon and Clara Jean. He died peacefully Oct. 28, 2023, in Mesa, Arizona.

Elmer attended Tuba City Boarding School and Intermountain Indian School in Utah. In 1970, he was drafted into the United States Army. He is a Vietnam War veteran and a recipient of a Purple Heart.

Elmer worked at Many Farms Boarding School and Chinle Indian Health Service for many years until retirement. His hobbies included art, painting, and making Kachina Dolls. He was also a member of the Native American Church.

Elmer is survived by his sister, Cecelia Bahe; sons, Emery Jean, Bradley Jean and Byron Jean; and daughter, Kimberly (Jean) Shebala.

Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Clara Jean; son, Wilmer Jeffery Jean; brothers, Robert and Wilson Jean; and sisters, Bessie Dejolie and Alberta Denetsosie.

