Olsen Chee believes protecting his wife led to separation

WINDOW ROCK – It’s been more than two months since Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya separated from her husband of a decade, Olsen Chee.

On Aug. 16, a staffer from the inner circle of the Office of the President and Vice President leaked information to the Navajo Times about the separation. His work with media and public relations obviously stretched further than political loyalty.

Chee, 54, wanted to set the record straight about his separation with Montoya, especially with the way she was being treated by President Nygren and his closest advisers.

He described the changes as riding the high of jubilant satisfaction from winning the election to a stomach-churning fall into darkness where candidate and staff alike walked on eggshells from fear of repercussions from Nygren and his minions.

In the beginning, the atmosphere surrounding the Nygren-Montoya political ticket during campaign season was exhilarating, according to Chee. He said the people were excited with the notion of having the first female vice president.

As Montoya’s husband, Chee would soon become regarded as “Second Gentleman.”

