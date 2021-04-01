One teen found, other still missing

WINDOW ROCK

One of the missing teenagers who was originally thought to have been kidnapped has been found. New Mexico State Police on Tuesday said Zuriah Castillo, 14, has been located and is safe.

Jaylynn Miller, 16, is still missing, police added. Police issued an Amber Alert for Castillo and Miller after stating on Saturday night they were abducted from a gas station in Santo Domingo Pueblo, New Mexico, which is located 40 miles north of Albuquerque. Police say they interviewed the man named as the suspect in the Amber Alert. The man told authorities he was not the person police were after.

After finding no evidence an abduction took place, police changed the Amber Alert status to a “missing endangered juvenile advisory” on Monday. Authorities say the two teenagers were “picked up” in Santo Domingo Pueblo at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday night and “driven to the Courtyard by Marriott” in north Albuquerque near Interstate 25, where they were last seen.

Police say Miller is 5 feet tall, weighs 112 pounds with shoulder length, brown hair dyed red, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white V-neck t-shirt, black jeans, and Van shoes. On Sunday morning, Navajo police received a tip on a vehicle matching a description given by state police near Ya-Ta-Hey, New Mexico. Police investigated the call and found nothing.

The Navajo Times called the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, as well as emailed them on Sunday asking for more information.

The Santo Domingo Pueblo governor’s office was also called on Monday, and a message was left, asking for information. Neither has responded.

Police say Miller may be in danger if she is not located. Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory is asked to contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 833-560-2065 or ojs_coldcase@bia.gov. Tips can be submitted by texting BIACCU to 847411.