Police asking to help locate 8-year-old missing, endangered girl

GALLUP

The Gallup Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance.

A missing endangered juvenile advisory has been issued for Brooklyn Overbay, 8, from Gallup, according to a statement from the New Mexico State Police.

Overbay was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 12, leaving her residence on West Green with her father, Thomas Overbay, the statement reads.

Police say the pair left the residence in a brown 1991 Chevy Suburban. Police describe the Suburban as having tinted windows with decals of two white females on the back window, with Arizona license plate H8A2AMA.

Police say they do not know where Overbay has taken his daughter.

Overbay was last seen wearing a black shirt with a champion logo, grey shorts, and no shoes. She is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, and has brown eyes and straight shoulder-length black hair. Police did not provide a physical description of her father but did provide a photo.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Overbay’s and her father’s whereabouts to call the Gallup Police Department at 505-722-2231 or dial 911.