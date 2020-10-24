Police man checkpoint during weekend curfew

Navajo Nation Police have begun re-educating the public about why the reservation is on a 56-hour curfew as they stopped dozens of drivers on Saturday morning.

Police stopped drivers heading east on State Highway 264 during a two-hour checkpoint, reminding them there is a curfew in effect on the reservation.

Sgt. Earl Toddy with the Window Rock District informed drivers they’d be issuing criminal nuisance citations to drivers beginning next week.

“Basically, we’re trying to get the information out to the public,” Toddy said. “The virus is peaking again and we need to settle everybody back down.”

The Navajo Nation Department of Health on Friday reported 11,151 COVID-positive cases on the reservation and 574 deaths.

This weekend the lockdown began Friday at 9 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. on Monday.

As of this past Monday, Navajo Area IHS spokesperson Genevieve Notah said intensive care beds were at 71% occupancy, while overall occupancy was at 38%.

In New Mexico, the New Mexico Department of Health on Friday reported 77% of general beds at hospitals were occupied and 76% of ICU beds were occupied. Hospital bed occupancy included patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses, NMDOH added.

New Mexico reported 797 new coronavirus cases on Friday with Bernalillo County having the highest cases with 197. McKinley County had 32 new cases and San Juan County had 14, according to NNDOH. Overall New Mexico has total of 40,168 cases and 960 deaths.

As of Oct. 18, the average positivity rate in the Navajo Area IHS was at 5.1%, the third lowest rate among the 12 IHS areas, said Notah.

In Arizona, Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties had a combined total of 15,109 cases. There were a total 236,772 cases and 5,869 deaths in the entire state as of Friday.

Nationally, the Covid Tracking Project reported 8,449,231 people in the U.S. have contracted the virus and 215,761 have died.

As a public service, the Navajo Times is making all coverage of the coronavirus pandemic fully available on its website. Please support the Times by subscribing. See where the virus is on the Navajo Nation now. How to protect yourself and others. U.S. Surgeon General shows how to make your own facemask in under 2 minutes. (Video)

Learn more: Why masks work, which masks are best. Resources for coronavirus assistance

Despite having fears and anxieties, one driver, who didn’t want to give his name, said the curfews should be shortened so people who work can have more time to take care of essential business like refilling propane and getting water, groceries or wood.

“It’s harder because some of us work and we don’t have time to take care of things,” he said. “Other than that the lockdown is good. I ran out of propane and I have to get more.”

Toddy said during the curfew checkpoint, he observed one woman “having trouble breathing and coughing.”

“She said got seen over at Tsé Hootsooi Medical Center in Fort Defiance and she said she’s heading to Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup to be seen,” he said. “She said she couldn’t breathe.”

The NMDOH said anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately at 855-600-3453