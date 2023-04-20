‘Powered by heart’ Best trick yet: New skatepark for Bis Dah Łitso community

TWO GREY HILLS, N.M.

The Diné Skate Garden Project saw the need for a skatepark in the Navajo Nation. It was delivered April 10 with an opening celebration welcoming the community, skateboarding icons, dignitaries, and tribal officials to a small rural Dinétah community of Two Grey Hills.

One wouldn’t think that about eight miles from the main stretch of road connecting Gallup to Shiprock, near the nizhóní views of the Chuska Mountains, is the new home for a community skatepark, but that is exactly what inspired the idea to build it.

An all-Diné-owned sustainable clothing brand, 4KINSHIP, which was founded by Diné Asdzáán fashion designer Amy Denet Deal led the Diné Skate Garden Project.

Deal is the daughter of Joane Denet Deal. Amy is Naasht’ézhí Dine’é and born for Bilagáana. Deal is from Tó Háálį́, New Mexico.

