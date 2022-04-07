‘Proud of being Navajo’: Nygren announces run for president

WINDOW ROCK

After much thought and prayer, 35-year-old Buu Nygren decided to leave his position as chief commercial officer for Navajo Engineering and Construction Authority on April 1 to fully devote himself to running for president of the Navajo Nation.

On Monday, April 4, he arrived in Window Rock on horseback to announce his candidacy at Veterans Memorial Park with his wife, Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, an attorney and Arizona State Representative for District 7, by his side.

“My family, upbringing, education and experience have humbled me and molded me into the person I am today,” said Nygren. “It has prepared me to take this next step on my path and run for Navajo Nation president to represent our people, communities and our great Navajo Nation.”

Nygren said that even as a young child, when he saw pictures of former Navajo Nation leaders at school and in chapter houses, he knew that one day he wanted to lead the Navajo Nation and help his people.

“This is the moment he’s prepared himself for all of my life,” Nygren told the Navajo Times. “I wouldn’t be where I am today if I didn’t have that dream.”

He said his campaign is all about “proud of being Navajo.”

“We need to rebuild our foundation and we can be successful for generations to come,” he said. “If our elders did that in the past, why not us? We’re prepared, we’re educated, and we know the system.”

‘All Diné can thrive’

Nygren says he’s ready to hit the campaign trail across Navajo seven days a week doing grassroots outreach and is inviting volunteers to join him.

With his experience as former President Joe Shirley Jr.’s vice-presidential running mate in 2018, he has the wind in his sails.

“As long as you have positivity, are willing to collaborate and accept wisdom from other people, that takes you a long way,” he said.

His vision is to help create a strong, self-sustaining Navajo Nation where all Diné can thrive.

“Our Navajo people for hundreds of years have been very powerful and innovative and intuitive as to how to be self-sufficient,” he said. “I want to revive that Navajo independence like what our grandmas and grandpas did.”

Nygren said among his top priorities will be rebuilding the Navajo economy that has been closed or restricted for almost two years because of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

“We have to allow our people to return to work,” he said. “We have to help Navajos use their creativity, innovation and intuition to re-open their small businesses and build new ones.”

If elected, Nygren said he wants to invite Navajos living off-rez to come and home to work with his administration and start businesses where they can employ other Navajos.

To support that, he wants to revamp and update Navajo Nation laws, policies and regulations to create a more business friendly environment.

“If we don’t do this, more Navajos will continue to leave the Navajo Nation,” he said. “We’ll see the continued erosion of our Navajo language, culture and our way of life.”

‘She was my strength’

Growing up, Nygren was raised by his late mother and his grandmother with Diné Bizaad as his first language.

He says he never had the privilege of meeting his father, who was a refugee from South Vietnam, but has always had a strong presence of Diné uncles and grandpas in his life.

“My only family has always been my Navajo family,” he said.

His mother, who passed on one year ago, gave birth to him when she was 15 years old.

“My mom was Charlotte Slim Toney,” he said. “We miss her every day. She was my strength. She gave me the will to get to where I am today.”

Nygren grew up in a small, 10-feet travel trailer off a dirt road without running water and electricity in Red Mesa.

“Our home was always clean and happy,” he said. “I felt it was normal to use a kerosene lamp to read and do your homework.”

To help his family, he used to go to Farmington as a child to sell his mother’s jewelry in restaurants.

“I know what it’s like to make some money for gas and laundry and to have a good meal,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been in business since I was a little kid.”

However, his mom and grandmother always told him the best way to prepare for the future is education.

“One thing my mom would always say is only you can really help yourself,” he said. “You need to learn to be self-sufficient, independent and always have a good heart.”

‘A builder’

After graduating as valedictorian from Red Mesa High in 2006, Nygren attended Arizona State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management.

“My entire life, I’ve been a builder, a connector, using my hands and my mind,” he said.

As a carpenter since childhood, his first big project as a teenager was building a storage shed with his uncle. He moved on to building homes, including the one he lives in today, and managing large scale projects on and off the reservation.

“I’m definitely good with a nail and hammer,” he said.

Nygren went on to get his masters of business administration from ASU and then earned a doctorate in education/organizational change and leadership from the University of Southern California.

“I really felt I needed to prepare myself to be well-rounded and innovative,” he said.

Now, Nygren wants to use his mastery of the Western education system and years of experience in construction management to help lead the Nation, but says he won’t forget where he comes from and his humble beginnings.

“I’m very happy I grew up that way,” he said.

Nygren says his lens, heart and love for the Navajo people would not be the same if he didn’t.

‘I know the struggles’

In his life, Nygren said he has also witnessed the social ills of alcoholism, domestic violence, and unemployment take their toll on families and communities.

“I know the struggles of our people that they face every day,” he said. “I truly will fight to empower every single Navajo person so that they too can be successful and be proud to call the Navajo Nation home.”

With his diverse and experienced campaign team, led by campaign manager Debbie Nez Manuel, Nygren has a policy platform for his campaign (www.joinbuu.com).

“We’ve put a lot of things on the table – the economy, the diminishing revenues on the Navajo Nation, education, elders, veterans, public safety, health and wellness,” he said. “At the end of the day, we want to make sure we have enough revenue coming in to support our people, and make sure people have jobs.”

People need to feel they have a purpose in life, he said, and they need opportunities to earn an income to sustain their lives and take care of their families.

Nygren’s economic development priorities include business development, investing in the Navajo tourism industry and offering opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

He wants to cut the proverbial tribal red tape on bureaucratic processes by working to resolve federal and tribal laws that hinder land development.

He’s committed to improving broadband technology, internet service and cell coverage for all Navajos.

He also wants to establish a program to increase the number of local farmers and ranchers and develop an energy plan that includes clean energy sources, including solar and wind farms.

“There are a lot of challenges across the board that need to be addressed,” said Nygren. “It’s going to take all of us collectively to try to help resolve them. You need a president who is humble who can work with others to implement strategies and take on policies that hinder progress.”

He said he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and work closely with the Navajo Nation Council to address the challenges at hand.

“Having a strong work ethic and knowing how to stick with a task to completion and working well with the people around me are some of the most valuable lessons of my life, and I still use them every day,” he said.

‘Being Diné’

With his focus on sustaining Diné culture and K’e, Nygren also wants to create programs to preserve the Navajo language.

“I really want our elders to know we’re not going to forget our language,” he said. “We’re not going to forget being Diné.”

Nygren says his Christian upbringing was a blessing and he enjoyed going to revivals where everyone spoke Diné Bizaad, including the pastors.

As he grew older, he also committed to learning more about traditional and NAC teachings and ceremonies, especially since his wife Jasmine is very traditional.

“I’m very supportive of my wife and her family, and I do attend Native American Church, I do attend traditional ceremonies, and I still go to church on Sundays with my grandma,” he said.

Fundamentally, he believes it’s important to be inclusive and respectful of all religions.

“Through our language and our culture, that’s how the world has come to know us – to be Diné – whether you’re Christian, traditional or NAC, at the end of the day, the one common theme is that we’re all Navajo,” he said.

Nygren believes that as the president of the Navajo Nation, one must represent all Navajo people.

“Every single Navajo person has to be dear to your heart,” he said.

Buu Nygren is Táchii’nii, born for Naa’ádaalts’ósí, Todích’íí’nii and Naa’ádaalts’ósí.

Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren is Hashtł’ishnii, born for Ashiihi, Nóóda’í Dine’é Táchii’nii, Bít’ahnii.

