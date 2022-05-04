Region Briefs | Emergency declared due to wildfires

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP)

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties.

One wildfire in northern New Mexico that started April 6 merged with a newer fire Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state, leading to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties.

That fire was at 84 square miles Sunday and 12% contained.

An uncontained wind-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico that began April 17 had charred 81 square miles of ponderosa pine, oak brush and grass by Sunday morning north of Ocate, an unincorporated community in Mora County.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, some residents forced to evacuate due to a wildfire near Flagstaff were allowed to return home Sunday morning.

Winds and temperatures in New Mexico diminished Saturday but remained strong enough to still fan fires. Dozens of evacuation orders remained in place.

Fire officials were expecting the northern wildfires to slow Sunday as cloud and smoke cover moves in, allowing the forests to retain more moisture. But they added that the interior portions of the fires could show moderate to extreme behavior, which could threaten structures in those areas.

More than 200 structures have been charred by the wildfires thus far and an additional 900 remain threatened, Lujan Grisham said.

Sacred Wind affiliate wins $2M for fiber-to-the-home project

ALBUQUERQUE – Sacred Wind Communications on April 22 announced FCC approval of a fiber-to-the-home project in Ya-Tah-Hey, New Mexico, to be built by its affiliate, SW DinehNet.

SW DinehNet was the winner of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction. The auction winnings are meant to provide underserved communities with broadband and voice telecommunications services.

SW DinehNet’s project will be the largest fiber-to-the-home system anywhere on Navajo lands. Sacred Wind was the first, and is still the only, company to install fiber-to-the-home to the Navajo people.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this investment in the future of our customers right here in McKinley County,” says John Badal, CEO of Sacred Wind Communications. “Prior to our arrival here, very few Navajo homes had access to internet services, and now many will have gigabit speeds over fiber.”

The winning bid granted $2 million for the expansion of fiber infrastructure for households outside of Sacred Wind’s regulated service territory. This comes after the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved SW DinehNet operating in that area.

As part of its RDOF program the FCC is set to spend nearly $20 billion over the next 10 years across the USA to provide necessary services to rural parts of the country.

More than $2.5 million invested to reduce flooding, protect river wildlife

WASHINGTON –Investments of more than $2.5. million for two projects to restore and protect river wildlife and reduce flooding on tribal lands were announced Monday.

The first project will provide $2.3 million and $1.2 million in partner matching for re-opening access to 52.4 miles of habitat to recover the Apache Trout – Arizona’s state fish.

This project will remove seven barriers and replace six culverts, most of which are on White Mountain Apache tribal land. These soon-to-be removed barriers were constructed decades ago to protect against nonnative predatory trout, but are no longer needed.

This project will help create larger numbers of Apache Trout in addition to reopening access to 52.4 miles of habitat.

The second project will provide $240,000 and $20,000 in partner match funding for the Bylas Springs Complex infrastructure project in San Carlos Apache tribal land.

The project will refurbish degraded and broken infrastructure supporting fish habitat and connectivity at several adjacent springs.

The Bylas Springs Complex provides valuable habitat for Gila Topminnnow – endangered fish native to the greater Gila River watershed in Arizona.

Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly said these investments were possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law.

Bill that expands Shadow Wolves program signed into law

SELLS, Ariz. – On April 19, U.S. President Joe Biden signed H.R. 5681, the Shadow Wolves Enhancement Act, into law.

The measure will improve recruitment and expand operations for the Shadow Wolves, the country’s only Native American tracking unit.

An elite all-Native American unit within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Shadow Wolves operate on the Tohono O’odham Nation which shares 62-miles of international border with Mexico.

Since 1974, these officers use traditional tracking methods to help disrupt and dismantle drug and human trafficking operations.

The Shadow Wolves have taken on investigative responsibilities, but were classified as tactical officers rather than special agents. This has hurt officer advancement and recruitment and hampered the program’s effectiveness.

The new law reclassifies the Shadow Wolves as ICE special agents. It also directs the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Government Accountability Office to study how to expand the program.

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said the act “is a great step forward in protecting the Nation and the U.S. homeland.

“Fixing the disparity in classification will ensure the future of this unique unit and its role in protecting our people from cartels and other criminal activity,” he said.

Norris thanked the many members of Congress who fought to get the legislation to President Biden’s desk.