Region Briefs | Gallup VA clinic among closures recommended by US VA

SANTA FE

In recommendations for changes in 10 to 20 years, the New Mexico Veterans Administration Health Care System announced Monday that community-based outpatient clinics in Gallup, Las Vegas, Raton, and Espanola would close.

The NW Metro CBOC in Rio Rancho would be relocated to Albuquerque. Also recommended are expansions and upgrades at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque — the only VA hospital in the state.

The plan released by the VA in Washington Monday.

The plan is based on the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission Report, which recommends the closure of VA facilities in areas of the country with declining populations or usage in the Northeast, Midwest, and parts of the rural West.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough believes the changes would allow VA to consolidate, and thus strengthen, veteran health care nationwide.

Some members of Congress vowed immediate opposition Monday, saying the clinics provide the only access to care for thousands of veterans.

New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich said, “I have no intention of seeing these four clinics close. They’re just too damn important to veterans in New Mexico.”

New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández fired off a letter to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough on Monday and said, “The commission clearly fails to understand that in our rural areas targeted for closures, there are insufficient health care providers in the community.”

The closures are only recommendations in the report, and all listings are open for debate, and any changes are at least 10 to 20 years away.

Restrictions on Peaks in place to protect peregrine falcons

FLAGSTAFF – The Coconino National Forest has placed restrictions on a portion of the Peaks Crag cliff face, which is the southwest face of the San Francisco Peaks and on the way up Snowbowl Road, to protect peregrine falcons.

Hikers are advised the it is prohibited to be within this area. The restrictions are in place and will be effective until Aug. 15, with a slight chance of being lifted early in mid-July.

To check for closures and updates, visit the U.S. Forest Service’s website.

Council OK’s housing project in east Flagstaff

KAFF News

FLAGSTAFF – The Flagstaff City Council on Tuesday voted to approve the rezoning about 13 acres of property located in the east side of town, right across I-40 from the Nestle Purina plant.

The rezone would lead to the development of a multi-family residential project.

The area was zoned as highway commercial and research and development, but the rezone makes it a high-density residential area.

“The Lofts at Continental” will be home to 139 dwelling units developed by Miramonte Holdings, with 57% two-bedroom units.

Ten percent of the units will be provided as affordable housing.

The plan was approved on its first reading at a public hearing two weeks ago.

The rezone intends to support community partners and housing opportunities in Flagstaff as residents and visitors will be encouraged to walk, bike and take the bus in the area.

With additional details like a concrete trail and a half mile long off-site sewer, the project will cost about $5.7 million with $1.6 million allocated for construction costs.

Radiation compensation Act webinar

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Department of Justice invites the public to a webinar on Wednesday, March 30, to discuss benefits available under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act and the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Programs Act from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (MDT).

Register at https://thegateam.com/dol-deeoic-2020/reca2.html or dial in at 844-992-4726 (Access Code: 2346 607 8944, password: 1005).