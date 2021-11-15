Region Briefs | Zip codes point to locations for COVID-19 surge

FARMINGTON

As of Nov. 3, San Juan Regional Medical Center had 88 COVID-19 positive inpatients. This represents more than half of all the admitted patients receiving care in the hospital.

The current case rate is 96 per 100,000, the highest in the state of New Mexico.

Several zip codes in San Juan County are driving the rate of spread. These include: 87401 and 87402 (Farmington); 87410 (Aztec); and 87413 (Bloomfield).

This surge has caused an extremely high demand for patient care and indicates that the hospital will continue to be busy, or busier, with additional COVID-19 admissions in the coming weeks.

The medical center has declared crisis standards of care to help manage resources and provide care for the community.

“By declaring crisis standards of care,” the hospital stated in a news release last week, “we will have the ability to receive and allocate additional resources where they are needed most.”

The New Mexico Department of Health is deploying 34 caregivers. In addition, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Disaster Medical System has deployed a team to the hospital.

Jeff Bourgeois, president and CEO of San Juan Regional Medical Center, said, “It’s so important for us as a community to depoliticize all the rhetoric in our country, our state and our community around this pandemic.

“The best way to prevent contracting the disease, prevent hospitalization, prevent an ICU admission, and ultimately prevent mortality related to COVID-19 is to seek a vaccination,” he said.

Project aims to improve safety from Salt River Canyon to Show Low

SHOW LOW, Ariz. – Sixty percent of all roadway fatalities in Arizona resulted from vehicles leaving the road and a new project aims for prevention.

The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to work along U.S. 60 west of Show Low at Salt River Canyon to create space for vehicles to safely stop and recover.

On this highway, there have been 11 fatal and 34 serious car crashes over the last 10 years between mileposts 292 and 340. Many of these crashes involved vehicles leaving the roadway.

ADOT is creating “clear zones” on either side of U.S. 60 that are clear of obstructions like trees. This zone allows a driver time and space to stop or regain control of the vehicle after leaving the roadway.

Starting Monday, crews will remove vegetation and trees within 30 feet of the edge of the highway in most locations and 5 feet behind guardrail-protected locations.

All of this work will take place within ADOT’s right of way. Work will occur during daytime hours, Mondays through Fridays.

One lane of traffic will remain open at all times on U.S. 60, and existing turn lanes will also stay open. Barricades or other traffic-control devices will be removed after crews finish working each day.

The project is anticipated to be completed early next year.

Drivers will have more time to react to wildlife emerging from the forest as well as reducing ice-related incidents in winter months.

Trees removed from the clear zone will be reused by local government entities including firewood for eligible members of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

Veterans have free access to NM parks on Veterans Day

SANTA FE – On Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, New Mexico residents who are currently serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and their immediate families have access to state parks for free day-use and overnight camping.

The Monday announcement was from the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, State Parks Division.

New Mexico veterans will be saluted for their service with free access to the 35 state parks.

In partnership with the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services, the division also honors veterans with a 50% or greater service-connected disability with an annual day-use pass and one three-day camping pass per year.

Information: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/spd/fees-permits/disabled-veterans-program-2/