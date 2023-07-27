Shį́įgo Ntsaago Áłah Ná’ádleehígíí – Summer Session summary, Navajo Nation Council honors past leaders, looks ahead to future

WINDOW ROCK

The Centennial Anniversary of the Navajo Nation Council was celebrated during the 2023 Summer Session, from July 17-21.

In commemoration of this 100th year of the Council, current tribal council delegates rode to the Navajo Nation Council Chamber by horseback to honor leaders of the past that regularly traveled to Window Rock by horseback and horse-drawn wagons.

President Buu Nygren joined the 25th Navajo Nation Council in this acknowledgement to former leaders that made the trip to the capital from their respective communities without the aid of vehicles.

Before the Summer Session began in earnest, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs reported before the Council and said her administration remained committed to addressing water rights for Arizona tribes.

She said Bidtah Becker, legal counsel for the president’s office, was appointed to the state Water Policy Council.

“Arizona must face the lack of investment that has faced native peoples thus far,” she said. “I believe in responsible water management. On this issue and more, we’ll work directly with the Navajo Nation and other native communities.”

Prior to her delivering her report, Hobbs met with the Council to hear the concerns of the tribal council delegates and assured them that their voices will be heard at the state legislature. She said state task members will include tribal liaisons to ensure Native voices are heard.

