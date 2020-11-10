Shooting in Fort Defiance closes main road

Shooting in Fort Defiance closes main road

A Navajo Nation Criminal Investigator and an FBI agent walk by the scene where an alleged shooting took place on Tuesday morning in Fort Defiance on Navajo Route 12. The highway will be closed while police investigate the incident.

FORT DEFIANCE

Two Navajo Nation Police officers were involved in a shooting today in Fort Defiance.

According to Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco, the officers were not injured.

Francisco did not elaborate on the shooting, but said, “Officers are all OK. Not injured or shot.”

Navajo Nation Police cordoned off Navajo Route 12 in Fort Defiance to investigate the alleged shooting. Route 12 connects Fort Defiance and Navajo, New Mexico.

The road was closed a quarter mile north of the 7-2-11 convenience store while police investigated the incident.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said he received a call about 11:15 a.m. that someone had been shot.

Another witness said he was feeding his animals when he heard three or four gunshots. An ambulance came and “used a stretcher” to take the victim, he added.

According to a source familiar with the alleged shooting, the victim, a man, died of his wounds at the Tse Hootsooi Medical Center in Fort Defiance.

A Navajo Nation Police vehicle and a police taser were cordoned off with yellow markers as part of the investigation.

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

