The Year in Photos

View a slideshow of memorable moments of 2021 on the Navajo Nation, captured by Navajo Times staff.
Click or tap on any image to launch the slideshow.
Courtesy photo Deb Haaland, former representative for New Mexico, became the first Native American confirmed as secretary of Interior on March 15, a move hailed throughout the Navajo Nation and Indian Country.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly
Navajo Nation Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton wraps first lady Jill Biden in a Pendleton before her speech April 22, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock.
Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross Miss Navajo contestant Niagara Rockbridge butchers the sheep and starts to slice off parts of the sheep on Sept 6. Rockbridge finished butchering within the one-hour allotted time limit.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly
Former Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish places a new Naabeehó Bich’eekį’ crown on Niagara Rockbridge Sept. 11, 2021, at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock. The crown was made by Diné silversmith Matthew Charley.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly
Albert Hale’s daughter April Hale eulogizes her father at Feb. 5, 2021, memorial service in Window Rock.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Ella Mike, a bus driver for Piñon Unified School District No. 4, uses an electrostatic fogger to spray the seats and the floor of a bus as she begins disinfecting and thoroughly cleaning after transporting students on Aug. 2, 2021, in Piñon, Ariz.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Mildred Russell, a housekeeper at Fire Rock Casino, wipes a slot machine to sanitize it during a “soft reopening” on March 19, 2021, in Church Rock, N.M. Russell said she was out of work for more than a year.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly
Raymond Tahe prepares to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 12, 2021, at Winslow Indian Health Care Center in Winslow, Ariz.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
An Agile Technologies worker gives a COVID-19 test to Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton on April 19 at the Council Chamber.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Navajo veteran Samuel Joe sternly speaks to President Jonathan Nez and tells him he does not believe in him anymore on Sept. 24, 2021, in Window Rock.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council look on as Seth Damon is sworn in by Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne to serve another term as speaker of the Council on Jan. 25, 2021, in Window Rock.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
President Jonathan Nez, right, and protestor Kyle Curley, second from left, exchange words as Executive Security Marwin Joe, rushes between them on Oct. 18, 2021, in Window Rock. Curley alleges Nez attempted to grab his neck as he tried to move away from him. He said he filed a police report with the Window Rock Police District accusing the president of assault.
Related