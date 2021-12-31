The Year in Photos

Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly Former Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish places a new Naabeehó Bich’eekį’ crown on Niagara Rockbridge Sept. 11, 2021, at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock. The crown was made by Diné silversmith Matthew Charley.

Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross Miss Navajo contestant Niagara Rockbridge butchers the sheep and starts to slice off parts of the sheep on Sept 6. Rockbridge finished butchering within the one-hour allotted time limit.

Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly Navajo Nation Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton wraps first lady Jill Biden in a Pendleton before her speech April 22, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock.

Courtesy photo Deb Haaland, former representative for New Mexico, became the first Native American confirmed as secretary of Interior on March 15, a move hailed throughout the Navajo Nation and Indian Country.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero An Agile Technologies worker gives a COVID-19 test to Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton on April 19 at the Council Chamber.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Mildred Russell, a housekeeper at Fire Rock Casino, wipes a slot machine to sanitize it during a “soft reopening” on March 19, 2021, in Church Rock, N.M. Russell said she was out of work for more than a year.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ella Mike, a bus driver for Piñon Unified School District No. 4, uses an electrostatic fogger to spray the seats and the floor of a bus as she begins disinfecting and thoroughly cleaning after transporting students on Aug. 2, 2021, in Piñon, Ariz.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Navajo veteran Samuel Joe sternly speaks to President Jonathan Nez and tells him he does not believe in him anymore on Sept. 24, 2021, in Window Rock.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

Members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council look on as Seth Damon is sworn in by Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne to serve another term as speaker of the Council on Jan. 25, 2021, in Window Rock.