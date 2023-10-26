Students and parents have a blast at Western fair Kids Day

TUBA CITY – On a hot and sunny day at the Western Navajo Fair, youth were showered with entertainment, door prizes, carnival rides, activities, and informational booths.

The 53rd Annual Western Navajo Fair Kids Day on Oct. 19 was successful.

About 50 schools from across the Navajo Nation participated, and each school submitted a roster list to accommodate free ride tickets, said Wendell Bergen, a Diné Youth prevention specialist and the WNF Kids Day coordinator.

“It was a really good turnout,” Bergen said. “I enjoyed working with the kids and being here for the kids and seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces when we give them prizes.

“The kids really enjoyed it, and that’s what I am here for, you know, that’s what I work for,” he said.

Tuba City High School student Angel Whiterock, from Page, Ariz., shared that he is a returning fairgoer and looked forward to trying new rides this year. Two of his favorite rides are the Zipper and the Ring of Fire.

“My experience here was the best, even though it was hot,” Whiterock said. “It was fun.”

Entertainment for the people

Entertainment at Kids Day included songs performed by the Nelson family from Kayenta. Miss Baker Middle School Nala Rain Nelson, invited to entertain, said she enjoyed her time at the fair and enjoys singing and entertaining people.

“I enjoy sharing my culture with other people and kids all around the world,” Nelson said. “I just hope our Navajo language continues and doesn’t fade out.”

Nelson’s siblings Luke Nelson, 5, first place runner-up at Debbie Braff Elementary School, and Koda Nelson, 4, the Mr. ABC Preschool, also shared a few songs in Diné bizaad.

The youngsters’ parents are Falencia Nelson and Jacob Nelson. Jacob teaches sixth grade at Kayenta Unified School District.

With it being their second appearance at the fair, Falencia said Kids Day was so much fun for her family as her kids participated in all the games and won prizes.

Special guests at Kids Day included several Navajo Nation Council delegates and Navajo Nation Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne, who spoke to the youth regarding self-care and the importance of education.

“Everybody is there because of you. They want you to succeed,” said Council Delegate Shawna Ann Claw.

Prizes for the youth included bicycles, helmets, gift cards, and toys, which sponsors like Navajo Transitional Energy Company, Twin Arrows Casino and Resort, Tónaneesdizí Local Government, and others donated.

“Next year, we want to improve and have more food for everybody that walks in, even with the parents that bring the kids,” Bergen said.

Bergen plans to seek additional sponsors, vendors, and schools to participate in Kids Day, as it is all about the kids and providing them with resources, meeting students from other schools, and having fun.