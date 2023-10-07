Suspect dead after shots fired in Shiprock

SHIPROCK

An individual who barricaded themselves in a travel trailer has died, according to the Navajo Nation Police.

The individual, deemed a suspect for the shots fired last night in Shiprock, died after five hours of being barricaded in the trailer.

The Navajo Police reported that officers saw flames inside the trailer after approximately five hours.

While waiting to cooperate with the suspect, the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) arrived to aid the efforts of getting the suspect safely out of the trailer.

The Navajo Nation Department of Fire and Rescue was dispatched to control the fire inside the trailer.

The suspect then exited the trailer and had a weapon. According to a police report, the officers had to comply and shoot the suspect.

Navajo Nation Police Chief Daryl Noon reported several officers were also injured.

Noon said the name and personal information about the suspect couldn’t be shared.

In a previous interview with Noon, he planned to wait out the barricade to ensure the suspect’s and officers’ safety.

Reports of shots fired

Officers arrived at a residential area on the south side of Shiprock after reports of shots being fired on Oct. 6.

When officers arrived, one female police officer was hit with debris before the suspect barricaded themself inside the residence.

The police officer was taken to a hospital. Noon said she was fine and in good spirits after he checked on her.

Northern Fair continues

In a social media post, Chrissy Largo, the public information officer for Navajo PD, said the Navajo Police encourages the public to continue enjoying the Northern Navajo Fair activities.

With the Northern Fair marching on, Noon said the incident doesn’t affect the activities or the rest of the week.

“The fair managers, they all took precautionary measures. I think they shut down for a little bit until we could assure them this was well enough away from them,” said Noon.

It is advised to take extra precautions during high-traffic events like the fair.

Navajo Nation Police officers will be in the Shiprock area and fairgrounds during the week for additional public safety.