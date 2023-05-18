Friday, May 19, 2023

‘The dedication, the grit’, Navajo Police’s Class 58 continues after half the class drops out

Navajo Times | Kianna Joe
The 10 students remaining in the Navajo Nation Police Department Training Academy stand in front of the academy quarters building in Chinle May 16. From back, left to right, Trevon Tso, Shilo Yazzie, Izzac Larry, Lane Bedoni, and Shawn Curtis. Front, from left to right, Larrick Shirley, Shanell Dawes, Ashton Becenti, Terrell Mestas, and Lynette Pablo.

Posted by | May 18, 2023

WINDOW ROCK

In a little under four months, a class of 26 students training to become police officers dwindled to 10.

The Navajo Police Department’s Police Training Academy Class 58 began Jan. 12 and 13 for pre-academy, but the actual official instruction started Jan. 23.

The Navajo Nation Police Department badge hangs on a wall near a classroom in Chinle where its training academy students are studying to become tribal police officers.

The classes are a part of the basic police recruitment training. For its duration, the program officers invite the best experts they can find in areas crucial to police training to provide a quality education for their students.

In the 26-weeklong course, students learn about an array of subjects, from elements required to be a violation of the law to stress management, said Police Sgt. Robert Williams, one of the officers at the academy.

“A part of the pre-academy is we also teach stress management, so the physical component of stress management for our recruits and ultimately our officers’ mental health, that’s a really big thing that they go through over the course of a 20-year career, the things they’ll see and deal with,” Williams said.

Read the full story in the May 18 edition of the Navajo Times.

 

Kianna Joe

Kianna Joe is Bit’ahnii and born for Kinyaa’áanii. She was born in Gallup. She received first place for best editorial in the student division for the 2022 National Media Awards. She is now an intern for the Navajo Times, covering matters in the Phoenix Valley while attending school at Arizona State University.

