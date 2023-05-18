‘The dedication, the grit’, Navajo Police’s Class 58 continues after half the class drops out

WINDOW ROCK

In a little under four months, a class of 26 students training to become police officers dwindled to 10.

The Navajo Police Department’s Police Training Academy Class 58 began Jan. 12 and 13 for pre-academy, but the actual official instruction started Jan. 23.

The classes are a part of the basic police recruitment training. For its duration, the program officers invite the best experts they can find in areas crucial to police training to provide a quality education for their students.

In the 26-weeklong course, students learn about an array of subjects, from elements required to be a violation of the law to stress management, said Police Sgt. Robert Williams, one of the officers at the academy.

“A part of the pre-academy is we also teach stress management, so the physical component of stress management for our recruits and ultimately our officers’ mental health, that’s a really big thing that they go through over the course of a 20-year career, the things they’ll see and deal with,” Williams said.

