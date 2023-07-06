Friday, July 7, 2023

Select Page

The road to recovery, Chinle residents grateful for caring help of outside volunteers

The road to recovery, Chinle residents grateful for caring help of outside volunteers

Navajo Times | Holly James
Dorothy Lillie Smith sheds tears Sunday outside her home as she recalls the last two months of the aftermath of the April floods that flowed through Chinle near the wash.

Holly James

Posted by | Jul 6, 2023 | |

CHINLE
During June, volunteers from outside non-tribal organizations arrived here and helped and assisted some of the residents in their efforts to fix their damaged homes and roads and clean up the community.

The road to recovery, Chinle residents grateful for caring help of outside volunteers

Navajo Times | Holly James
Orlando Paisano (left) holds his grandfather’s military medals damaged in the Chinle flood two months ago. Roger Yazzie Sr. (right) was the brother-in-law to Francis Anthony Paisano Jr., who served in Vietnam from 1967-71. He was a triple star recipient, among many other honors and medals he was awarded. On Sunday, the pair walked through their childhood home in Chinle to salvage other items and family heirlooms.

According to some residents, the volunteers provided valuable assistance and needed care promptly while the Navajo Nation continues to figure out who oversees helping its people.
Chinle Chapter President Rosanna Jumbo-Fitch invited the United Methodist Committee on Relief to help her community members who still need massive recovery assistance because of the recent severe flooding.

The road to recovery, Chinle residents grateful for caring help of outside volunteers

Navajo Times | Holly James
Orlando Paisano opens a metal tin that holds his grandfather’s military medals that fell into the water that flooded his childhood home. His grandfather’s military picture lies next to the medals, which were also damaged.

The United Methodist Committee on Relief is a humanitarian branch of the United Methodist Church. It provides relief when disastrous events overwhelm a community’s ability to recover independently.

Read the full story in the July 6 edition of the Navajo Times.

Rate:

About The Author

Holly James

Holly James is Kinyaa'áanii (the Towering House Clan) and born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House Clan), and her paternal grandfather is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). Ms. James was born in Tséhootsooí (Fort Defiance), Ariz., and grew up in Phoenix. She began her tenure with the Navajo Times as a freelancer, and a year ago, she moved from Nevada to Diné Bikéyah and became a full-time reporter. Her passion is sharing the light of her Diné People, the tenacity, pride, ingenuity, and resilience they show daily. She intends to enrich the hopes and aspirations of the Diné through the stories of contributions and hardships, survival, and culture revitalization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Road Conditions

Window Rock Weather

Fair

66.0 F (18.9 C)
Dewpoint: 37.0 F (2.8 C)
Humidity: 34%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.18

More weather »

ADVERTISEMENT