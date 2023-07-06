The road to recovery, Chinle residents grateful for caring help of outside volunteers

CHINLE

During June, volunteers from outside non-tribal organizations arrived here and helped and assisted some of the residents in their efforts to fix their damaged homes and roads and clean up the community.

According to some residents, the volunteers provided valuable assistance and needed care promptly while the Navajo Nation continues to figure out who oversees helping its people.

Chinle Chapter President Rosanna Jumbo-Fitch invited the United Methodist Committee on Relief to help her community members who still need massive recovery assistance because of the recent severe flooding.

The United Methodist Committee on Relief is a humanitarian branch of the United Methodist Church. It provides relief when disastrous events overwhelm a community’s ability to recover independently.

Read the full story in the July 6 edition of the Navajo Times.