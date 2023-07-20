The search continues; Family still seeking answers in death of mother, grandmother, friend

By Ann Willow

Special to the Times

FARMINGTON

Mona Renee Vallo was found deceased on the side of the road on March 9, 2022, at mile marker 20 on Highway 124 in Laguna Pueblo, New Mexico.

On June 28, 2023, four of Vallo’s five children, her grandchildren, and a lifelong friend, Kelly Wells, gathered at Sky City Casino and Hotel at Acoma Pueblo to tell Vallo’s story. They had traveled from Washington state to organize a rally in her honor and to testify at the Not Invisible Act Commission hearings held on June 29 and 30 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Albuquerque.

This is her story.

Mona Renee Vallo was born July 24, 1965, in White Swan, Washington, on the Yakama Reservation. Her parents were Ramona Williams-Vallo from White Swan and Irvin Chavez Vallo from the Pueblo of Acoma.

‘Sisters’

“Growing up,” said Wells, “Mona enjoyed powwows, hiking, and food gathering. We were sisters. That’s how we introduced ourselves, as sisters.”

Their friendship and sisterhood began in elementary school. Wells said that even as a child, Vallo was outspoken and compassionate.

“We always helped each other … shared a lot of secrets and hardships,” Wells said tearfully.

As they grew into adulthood, there were times they parted ways, as adults often do. Yet whenever they reunited, the time they had been apart vanished. Their kids were the same age, and they spent many wonderful hours together with their families.

Vallo had five children: Adrian Jackson Jr., the oldest, followed by Cecil Jackson, Josephine Jackson, Serafina Vallo, and Irvin Vallo.

“Mona loved all of her children dearly and would do anything for them,” said Wells.

“She (Vallo) made all of her kids’ regalia for Yakama powwows,” Wells added, referring to the 12 years Wells and Vallo followed the powwow circuit together.

They also enjoyed ceremonial gatherings, mountain camping, and family time with the kids.

Wells said, “There’s just a lot of things she and I shared together. Good and bad.”

Spiritually, said Serafina Vallo and Cecil Jackson, their mother was raised primarily in the Indian Shaker Faith, as were many peoples of the coastal tribes. Members of their mother’s family also practiced the religion of Washaat, the Yakama word for dance, and the Feather Religion, said Cecil.

