Tori McConnell crowned Miss Indian World

ALBUQUERQUE



The Gathering of Nations Pow Wow said goodbye to the former Miss Indian World and welcomed in the new 2023-24 Miss Indian World, Tori McConnell.

McConnell of the Yurok and Karuk tribes in Northwestern California is the 2023-24 Miss Indian World from Eureka, California.

She is an alumna of the University of California-Davis, where she earned a bachelor’s in Native American studies.

Leading up to crowning day, the 25 Miss Indian World pageant contestants competed in four competition categories: traditional talent, public speaking, personal interview, and dance.

Former Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge, the 2021-22 titleholder from Piñon, Arizona, won best interview and first runner-up.

Audience members sat anxiously listening to hear the names of three winners, and contestants wanted the next words from the emcees to be their names.

For Tori McConnell, that’s exactly what happened.

Contestants from across the country

At the 40th annual powwow, the crowning of Miss Indian World, the 25 contestants from across the country walked confidently across the New Mexico Expo Coliseum arena, waving to the crowd hoping to be the next Miss Indian World.

The contestants waited patiently to be introduced, with applause following. Rockbridge and Cassie Frank, Diné, were welcomed, with the entire audience screaming and whooping.

Miss Navajo Nation Valentina Clitso, the current titleholder, stood idly on the side of the arena showing her support and admiration for the contestants. She said she was proud of the two Navajo contestants.

“This is my very first time coming to the Gathering of Nations and my first time also witnessing the Miss Indian World pageant,” Clitso said, “it’s been a journey, and I absolutely loved it.”

Clitso said she was met with an event shooting above her expectations and that many nations worldwide were represented in dances and contestants running for the coveted Miss Indian World crown.

“I had the best experience competing for my title,” Clitso said. “I’m sure they felt the same getting to meet other girls that are trying for the same title and just seeing the laughter and even seeing them interact on the stage. It’s just awesome to see that.”

Excited was an understatement for Clitso seeing the Navajo representation throughout the powwow and for the two contestants.

“I think we did an incredible job,” she said. “We had two Navajos representing us here at the Miss Indian World pageant. We had Cassie Frank. Niagara Rockbridge was a former Miss Navajo, so just seeing the possibilities for more individuals from the Navajo Nation that can come out and compete for Miss Indian World is great. We should have more Navajos here.”

When the two Navajo contestants were introduced, Clitso said the crowd was electric and went wild hearing the two women’s names being called.

Before the attendees of Gatherings of Nations got to see the newly crowned Miss Indian World, former Miss Indian World Tashina Red Hawk gave encouragement, farewell, and a song for everyone to hear.

Words of encouragement



“I’m more nervous today than I was any day of the contest, and it’s because I understand what was placed upon me when this crown was placed on my head. If I could say anything, it’s that a daydream became a reality,” Red Hawk said.

Reminiscing about her coronation in 2022, Red Hawk said when she traveled back to her home, her community, the Sicangu Lakota on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation, held a caravan to welcome her back with tears of joy.

The action touched Red Hawk’s heart, and she wanted to tell everyone in attendance and watching online to honor their life and that she is thankful to have served as the 2022-23 Miss Indian World.

Following her speech to the audience, Red Hawk looked toward the contestants standing at the arena’s west end waiting to walk onto the floor and said they all are “amazing women” representing their communities.

“I would like to say that yes, one is going to be crowned, but out of each one of you ladies, you all are already strong Indigenous women that are here to represent your people, and the fact that you’re willing to take on such a task, to want to have that passion to represent your people is something to be so proud of yourselves for, so thank you for running,” Red Hawk said.

Red Hawk said after personal interviews, all the contestants shared lunch. When the table was full, and a new woman walked in, all the contestants got up without hesitation to make more room showing how compassionate they were for one another.

Following Red Hawk’s speech, awards were presented to the best contestants in different categories.