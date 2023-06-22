Monday, June 26, 2023

Tribal leaders celebrate victorious ICWA ruling

Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly
A mother lets her child caress her hands Nov. 21, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act last Thursday. The decision, by a 7-2 vote, meant the law will continue to require giving preference to placing adoptable Native children with Native families.

Kianna Joe

Posted by | Jun 22, 2023

PHOENIX

Last Thursday was a historic and monumental day for Indian Country. Native Americans celebrated the latest ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that voted to maintain the Indian Child Welfare Act.

Today, ICWA stands as strong as ever, and it will be protected and used by Native American tribes, Pueblos, and tribes across the United States to ensure the safety and livelihood of their children and future generations.

The Supreme Court issued its ruling after carefully reviewing the facts and opinions in the case of Brackeen v. Haaland. This case involved a young Navajo child and his sibling who had been adopted by the Brackeen family, who are Anglo.

The Brackeens sought permanent custody of the Navajo children, who the New York Post identified as a 7-year-old boy, A.L.M., and his 4-year-old half-sister, Y.R.J.
When the Brackeen family received notice that the Navajo Nation was against the permanent adoption, based on ICWA, the Brackeen family filed a lawsuit arguing that ICWA was unconstitutional and racist toward their family.

The Supreme Court then reviewed the lawsuit and issued its official ruling on June 15.

Read the full story in the June 22 edition of the Navajo Times.

Kianna Joe

Kianna Joe is Bit’ahnii and born for Kinyaa’áanii. She was born in Gallup. She received first place for best editorial in the student division for the 2022 National Media Awards. She is now an intern for the Navajo Times, covering matters in the Phoenix Valley while attending school at Arizona State University.

