Tribal leaders celebrate victorious ICWA ruling

PHOENIX

Last Thursday was a historic and monumental day for Indian Country. Native Americans celebrated the latest ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that voted to maintain the Indian Child Welfare Act.

Today, ICWA stands as strong as ever, and it will be protected and used by Native American tribes, Pueblos, and tribes across the United States to ensure the safety and livelihood of their children and future generations.

The Supreme Court issued its ruling after carefully reviewing the facts and opinions in the case of Brackeen v. Haaland. This case involved a young Navajo child and his sibling who had been adopted by the Brackeen family, who are Anglo.

The Brackeens sought permanent custody of the Navajo children, who the New York Post identified as a 7-year-old boy, A.L.M., and his 4-year-old half-sister, Y.R.J.

When the Brackeen family received notice that the Navajo Nation was against the permanent adoption, based on ICWA, the Brackeen family filed a lawsuit arguing that ICWA was unconstitutional and racist toward their family.

The Supreme Court then reviewed the lawsuit and issued its official ruling on June 15.

