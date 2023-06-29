Tribal leaders tout economic strengths, issues at business summit

PHOENIX

From Louisiana to Ak-Chin, Native American leaders proudly share the roots of their tribal economic growth and accomplishments to inspire and inform others.

At the Navajo Nation’s 6th Annual Economic Summit, President Buu Nygren and Speaker Crystalyne Curley joined three other tribal leaders in a panel session to discuss the future of the tribe’s economy.

Ak-Chin Chairman Robert Miguel opened the panel discussion by discussing his community’s experience in growing its economy.

Miguel said that people have always told his community, “Do this, do that,” and what got his community’s economy to where it is right now is that he took the reins and said, “This is how we will do it, this is what we’re doing, and you can’t say otherwise.”

Along with taking control of what the community can produce and should provide, Miguel said Native communities were given specific tools and a lifestyle, and that’s the answer to a lasting economy.

