Truck on fire closes Highway 160 near Cortez

SHIPROCK

U.S. Highway 160 near Cortez, Colorado, is closed because of a truck on fire.

The road is closed from milepost 5 to 18.2. The incident happened around milepost 7. The truck fire occurred at about 3:45 p.m., according to Apple Maps.

Brett James, a witness to the fire, said he was heading to Farmington from the Four Corners area when he had seen cars turning around.

When he reached a stopping point, he exited his vehicle to look closer.

“We saw this guy and asked him if they called the fire department, and he said, ‘Yeah,’” said James of Bluff, Utah.

When James walked closer to the fire, he heard popping sounds.

When James got to his vehicle, ready to turn around, a Navajo Police officer arrived and advised motorists to turn around and get to safety.

James said he could see only one big semi-truck but suspected another vehicle was involved.

The road is still currently closed.

The Navajo Police’s public information officer, Chrissy Largo, said she would find more information.