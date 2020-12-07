Uncontrolled spread of virus reaches 77 chapters

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Department of Health on Monday identified 77 chapters as hotspots for COVID-19.

Officials said the chapters have an “uncontrolled spread” of the virus based on data from the week of Nov. 20 to Dec. 3.

The chapters are: Alamo, Aneth, Baca/Prewitt, Becenti, Bird Springs, Black Mesa, Bodaway/Gap, Bread Springs, Cameron, Chichiltah, Chinle, Church Rock, Coalmine Mesa, Coppermine, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Dennehotso, Dilkon, and

Fort Defiance, Ganado, Hogback, Houck, Indian Wells, Iyanbito, Jeddito, Kaibeto, Round Rock, San Juan, Sanostee, Sheepsprings, Shiprock, Smith Lake, St. Michaels, Standing Rock, Tachee/Blue Gap, Teec Nos Pos, Teesto, Thoreau, and

To’hajiilee, Tohatchi, Tolani Lake, Tonalea, Tsaile/Wheatfields, Tsayatoh, Tselani/Cottonwood, Tuba City, Twin Lakes, Two Grey Hills, Upper Fruitland, White Cone and White Horse Lake.

As of Monday evening, Navajo Nation health officials reported 18,163 cases of COVID-19 on the Nation. The number of people who have died from the virus is 682.

The Navajo Nation’s stay-at-home order is extended until Dec. 28. The only exceptions are emergencies, getting essential items like food and water, wood hauling with a permit and exercising near your home. Essential workers are also allowed to go to their places of employment.

In addition, 57-hour weekend curfews are in effect through Dec. 28. Essential businesses will operate between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, Monday through Friday.

Officials said Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported that intensive care units are at full capacity and other bed space is also filling up quickly due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.