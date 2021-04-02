Vehicles on Highway 264 shot by pellet gun

WINDOW ROCK

Six vehicles driving between Day’s Custom, a garage, and Black Creek bridge on Sunday and Monday were hit by a projectile that may have come from an air gun, police said.

No one was injured.

All of the vehicles sustained damage and one vehicle, with a baby in it, had its window shattered, said an officer who asked to remain anonymous.

Navajo Police issued a statement about the incidents on Tuesday. According to the news release, police received a call reporting “shots fired” at 8:55 p.m. Monday.

Authorities determined a pellet gun had caused the damage.

The shooting began Sunday night when a vehicle was struck. All of the six incidents occurred at night, said the Navajo Police officer.

Police questioned local residents and saturated the area. No one was arrested.

Anyone with information related to the shootings along Highway 264 is encouraged to call the Window Rock Police Department at 928-871-6111.