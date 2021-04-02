Select Page

Vehicles on Highway 264 shot by pellet gun

Donovan Quintero

WINDOW ROCK

Six vehicles driving between Day’s Custom, a garage, and Black Creek bridge on Sunday and Monday were hit by a projectile that may have come from an air gun, police said.

No one was injured.

All of the vehicles sustained damage and one vehicle, with a baby in it, had its window shattered, said an officer who asked to remain anonymous.

Navajo Police issued a statement about the incidents on Tuesday. According to the news release, police received a call reporting “shots fired” at 8:55 p.m. Monday.

Authorities determined a pellet gun had caused the damage.

The shooting began Sunday night when a vehicle was struck. All of the six incidents occurred at night, said the Navajo Police officer.

Police questioned local residents and saturated the area. No one was arrested.

Anyone with information related to the shootings along Highway 264 is encouraged to call the Window Rock Police Department at 928-871-6111.

Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

