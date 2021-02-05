Virtual service set for Hale
WINDOW ROCK
A virtual memorial service for former Navajo Nation president Albert Hale is set for Friday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m.
The service will be live-streamed on Facebook (@NezLizer 2018), Navajo Nation OPVP Communications’ YouTube channel and KTNN (AM 660, FM 101.5 or KKNS AM 1310).
Hale, 70, died Tuesday of complications of COVID-19. He had tested positive for the disease about three weeks ago.
Originally from Klagetoh, Arizona, Hale served as president from 1995 to 1998. After that he had a long career in the Arizona State Legislature, serving first as a senator and then as a representative.
He retired from politics in 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Paula Hale, and nine children.
