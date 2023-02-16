Water dealmakers: RDC meets with Water and Tribes Initiative

WINDOW ROCK

Arizona’s future may include no water. The Navajo Nations’ future is unknown.

The Navajo Nation Resources and Development Committee heard from representatives of the Water and Tribes Initiative on the relationship between tribal and state, and federal governments regarding water rights.

The initiative’s Daryl Vigil and Matthew McKinney began their presentation by sharing who they are and the group’s beginnings.

“Indigenous folks were living in the background, there are 29 sovereign nations in the basin, and that didn’t include the Utes,” Vigil said.

In their presentation, the initiative started because of the goals to support meaningful participation by tribes, enhance their capacity, support collaborative problem-solving, and develop and share information.

Chinle Delegate Shawna Ann Claw said, “It’s good to know we do have experts working on behalf of Navajo.”

Much of the conversation between the initiative and committee was sharing disparities many individuals face in different parts of the reservation but also specifically in the areas of the Colorado River Basin that the Nation controls: upper and lower ends.

Delegate Helena Nez-Begay, who represents LeChee, Coppermine, Bodaway-Gap, Tonalea, and Kaibeto, said that Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border is on its way to being dried up.

“I grew up around Lake Powell,” she said. “I was there when the lake was at its highest in 1980, and now it’s very low. I don’t know if we’ll ever restore that lake.”

In the discussion about the man-made lake, a hydrology report on lakes Powell and Mead revealed that Powell continues to see a decline in water levels while Mead is at a slow rise.

While talking about varying water levels, it was mentioned that with the current weather conditions the Nation faces, precipitation and water run-off would help slightly, but still not enough for both lakes to have a significant positive impact.

Delegate Brenda Jesus, the RDC chair, said, “The drought issue isn’t going to get any better soon. It’s very disheartening the federal government is affected by this issue but don’t have tribal communities at the forefront. We have Maricopa County and southern California tremendously exceeding water usage.”

Vigil and McKinney said it had proven tribal nations had been left out of the conversation of water rights and usage, bringing up a concern to many council members.

Tribal sovereignty

Many Council members asked questions for others to consider when they think about the water in the communities they represent.

“There’s the planning concept, seven generations down. What are we leaving for our kids? What is our plan B if plan A fails?” Jesus asked.

Jesus, who represents Oak Springs and St. Michaels, said the Nation needs to have a position to move forward in the water rights discussion, being one of the largest tribes among 574 federally recognized tribes.

“We need to make that position,” she said.

Vigil said tribal governments have pushed for advocacy for their nations to get a seat at the table of discussion on water rights on a state and federal level. Even then, sometimes, Indigenous voices weren’t heard.

Simply put, sovereign tribal nations have and will continue to fight for their voice to be heard, even if “it’s all just talk,” said Vigil.

“To me, this is an eye-opener,” Jesus said.