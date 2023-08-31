Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Select Page

We’re No. 1: KTNN AM 660 rated first in Arizona-New Mexico markets by Nielsen Media Research

We’re No. 1: KTNN AM 660 rated first in Arizona-New Mexico markets by Nielsen Media Research

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta
KTNN General Manager Cisco Benally said the station was rated the No. 1 AM radio station – once again – for the market by Nielson, thanks to the listeners and staff of Native Broadcast Enterprise.

Rick Abasta

Posted by | Aug 31, 2023 | |

WINDOW ROCK – Popular local radio station KTNN AM 660, the “Voice of the Navajo Nation,” was recently rated number one by Nielsen Media Research.

Cisco Benally, KTNN’s general manager, said the Nielsen ratings are conducted every two years. He explained that market researchers travel to Arizona and New Mexico areas, handing out postcard surveys to listeners requesting feedback on what stations they listen to the most.

Nielsen Media Research compiles listeners’ checkmarks, selections, and information to determine the most listened-to radio stations nationwide.

Benally said the Arizona and New Mexico markets combined resulted in KTNN AM 660 as the No. 1 radio station for the market.

“KTNN has actually made number once again,” he said.

Read the full story in the Aug. 31 edition of the Navajo Times.

Rate:

About The Author

Rick Abasta

Rick Abasta is a Navajo writer residing in Gallup, New Mexico. He was born in Ft. Defiance and raised in Window Rock and St. Michaels, Ariz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Road Conditions

Window Rock Weather

Fair

56.0 F (13.3 C)
Dewpoint: 39.0 F (3.9 C)
Humidity: 53%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.18

More weather »

ADVERTISEMENT