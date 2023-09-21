Obituaries for September 21, 2023

Grace June Gonnie Tracy

WHITECONE, Ariz. — Traditional burial arrangements for Grace June Gonnie Tracy, 64, of Whitecone, Arizona, were held Sept. 20 in Whitecone.

Grace was born Jan. 21, 1959, into the Tł’ízí łání (Many Goats Clan), born for Nát’oh Dine’é Táchii’nii (Tobacco People Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Mą’ii Deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass) and paternal grandfather is Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House). She passed away Sept. 14, 2023, in Phoenix.

Grace attended Kinlichee Boarding School, Greasewood Boarding School, and graduated from Snowflake Union High School in 1978. She played basketball for Murray State, volleyball for Haskell Junior College, and attended Fort Lewis College in Durango.

Grace enjoyed gardening, baking, and cooking traditional Diné foods. She loved learning and teaching about our Diné culture. She will be remembered as a compassionate, friendly, and kind person.

Grace is survived by her husband, Thomas Tracy; daughters, Tiffany and Samantha Tracy; son, Keough Tracy; sisters, Betty Hoover, Julia Yazzie, Peggy Begay, and Selena Duran; brothers, Dale, Nelson, Gilbert, and Leslie Gonnie; and two grandchildren.

Following the service, a gathering of relatives and close friends was held at the home of Peggy Gonnie Begay in Tsin Diłhxił Sikaad, at the Gonnie family homestead.

Patricia Cly

HOUCK, Ariz. — Funeral services for Patricia Cly, 58, of Querino, Arizona, will be held Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m., at the Good News Mission Church in Houck, Arizona, with Eugene Chee officiating. Burial will follow at the Houck community cemetery.

Patricia was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Gallup, into the Tó’áhaní (Near the Water Clan), born for Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People Clan). She passed away Sept. 16, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Patricia attended vocational school and some college. She was a homemaker and enjoyed the outdoors, listening to the oldies, puzzles, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Larry Cly; sons, Christopher Cly and Jeremia Nez; daughters, Jennifer Cly, Stacey Burnside and Kayleen “Nana” Nez; parents, Hoskie and Vernie Nez; and three grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Cly, Jeremia Nez, Derrick Nez, Kelly Burnside, Lamar Sam, and Shane Ashley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Murphy and Garrison George.

A reception will take place at the Houck Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Alyssa K. Curley

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Alyssa Kathleen Curley, 34, of Gallup, was held Sept. 20 in Fort Defiance.

Alyssa was born Feb. 20, 1989, in Gallup, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan). She passed away Sept. 7, 2023, in Gallup.

Alyssa is survived by her son, Kaiden Cleveland; daughter, Kailey Cleveland; father, Wilbert Curley; sisters, Wendy Curley, Winifred Curley, Natalie Pinto, and Kerri Wilson; and grandmother, Kathleen Ashley.

Alyssa is preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Ashley; grandfather, Desales Ashley; and one aunt and two uncles.

Pallbearers were Dylan Moreno, Christopher Yazzie, Oscar Etsitty, Rainy Curley, and Autumn Keevama.

Honorary pallbearers were Kaiden Cleveland and Kailey Cleveland.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

