Obituaries for April 1, 2021

Dugan Yazzie

ALBUQUERQUE — A private memorial service for Dugan Yazzie, 45, of Ganado, Arizona, is pending.

Dugan was born Aug. 15, 1975, at the Fort Defiance Hospital in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). His nalí is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People); cheii is Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge). He passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on a beautiful Passover Sunday morning on March 28, 2021, in Phoenix, with family by his side.

Dugan grew up in Ganado; Provo, Utah; Gallup; Window Rock; Berkeley, California; Albuquerque; and Phoenix. He attended Red Rock Elementary School in Gallup, Tse Ho Tso Middle School in Fort Defiance, Albany Middle School, and graduated in 1994 from Thunderbird High School in Phoenix.

Following graduation, Dugan served in the U.S. Marine Corps in San Diego, California, and attended Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix. He was employed by Bashas’ at the time of his death.

Throughout his formative years, Dugan played basketball, baseball and enjoyed skiing. He was the starting guard for the 1988 All-Navajo Nation Pee-Wee Basketball championship team, representing Eastern Navajo Agency.

He was a young all-star baseball player in Gallup, Window Rock, and Berkeley. As a skier, he stoked the resort mountains of Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and California.

Dugan was an avid sports fan, enjoyed NBA basketball games, and catching some iconic 80s and 90s Utah Jazz games.

Dugan will be remembered for his smile, wry sense of humor, and his kind, friendly, unassuming manner. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dugan is survived by his son, Tristan Yazzie of Albuquerque; mother, Trula Breuninger of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister, Tiffany Yazzie of Los Angeles; stepfather, Jaymon Yazzie of Reno, Nevada; John Breuninger of Green Bay, Wisconsin; and uncles, aunts and cousins.

Dugan is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Louise James of Cornfields, Arizona; and uncles, Albert Hale, Mark James and Paul James.

A family celebration of life is being planned for spring 2021.

Joleyn Rae Spoonhunter

WHITTIER, Calif. — Funeral services for Joleyn Rae Spoonhunter, 51, will be held Friday, April 2, at White-Emerson Mortuary in Whittier, California. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service is for immediate family only. Burial will take place Monday, April 5, at a private family cemetery in Navajo, New Mexico.

Joleyn was born June 16, 1969, in Bellflower, California, to Lillian Marian Miller (maiden name, Todakonzie). She passed from this world on March 12, 2021, in Anaheim, California.

Joleyn is Navajo and Creek Seminole. She was a caring mother, sister and friend.

Joleyn grew up in Downey, California, where she attended elementary, junior high and high school. She graduated from Warren High School in 1987.

Joleyn enjoyed working at Knott’s Berry Farm after high school and worked for the Los Angeles County Probation Department for close to 16 years.

Joleyn was married to Shawn L. Spoonhunter (Arapahoe/Paiute) from 1993-2009, and they had six children together.

Joleyn decided to become a homemaker and take care of her children. At that time she resided in Victorville, California. She was a loving mother to five sons and one daughter who were the joy of her life.

Joleyn enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. She loved scrapbooking, country music, and her Dallas Cowboys, but above all, she loved being a mom.

Joleyn was only 4’11”, but in high school she played baseball and had a mean-pitching arm. She also had a beautiful voice and her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. She was full of life, energetic, and had the most contagious laugh. You couldn’t help but smile when she was around.

Joleyn is survived by her children, Shawn Issac, Victoria Rae, Jacob Little Big Sky, Aaron Wenaah, Isaiah Alan, and Noah Little Big Sky; sister, Dina Lynn Miller; father, Reo Starr Miller of Wewoka, Oklahoma; and stepsister, Rena Lynn Miller.

Joleyn is now reunited in Heaven with her mother, Lillian Marian Miller.

Pallbearers will be Shawn L. Spoonhunter, Shawn I. Spoonhunter, Jacob Spoonhunter, Aaron Spoonhunter, Isaiah Sponnhunter, and Jake Sanchez.

In addition, for burial in New Mexico, Lerin Todakonzie, and Caleb Begay.

