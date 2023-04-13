Obituaries for April 13, 2023

Dwayne M. Showalter Sr.

TSE BONITO, N.M. — Funeral services for Dwayne Mariano Showalter Sr., 60, of Window Rock, were held April 1 at the Community Bible Church in Tse Bonito, New Mexico. Interment followed at the St. Michael’s cemetery in St. Michael’s, Arizona.

Dwayne was born May 6, 1962, in Fort Defiance, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He passed away March 28, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Dwayne attended Window Rock High School and worked as a laborer in health care, retail, and the Navajo Nation Election Office. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, horseshoes, and watching professional and collegiate sports.

Dwayne is survived by his children, Samantha M. Showalter, Dwayne M. Showalter Jr. and Brittany E. Showalter-Thompson; sister, Pamela E. Showalter-Conley; and four grandchildren.

Dwayne is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Dan Showalter Jr.; and sister, Rachel Showalter-Claw.

Pallbearers were Dwayne M. Showalter Jr., Lyle Thompson Sr., Donovan Conley, Marques Conley, Adrian Showalter, and Keanen Barton.

Honorary pallbearers were Wilford Ashley, Richard Showalter, Ed Richards Sr., Bry Claw, Aaron Nez, Michael Nez, Derek Richards, Ed Richards Jr., Eric Richards, Alan Showalter, Skip Longie, Terry Arviso, Tommy Tracey, Roger Tracey, and Emory Dixon.

Cope Memorial Chapel oversaw arrangements.

Frederick R. Begay

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Funeral services for Frederick R. Begay, 45, of Klagetoh, Arizona, will be held today, April 13, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne’s Mission in Klagetoh, with Brother Charles officiating. Burial will follow in Klagetoh.

Frederick was born March 28, 1978, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away April 6, 2023, in Flagstaff.

Frederick attended Ganado High School and was employed at Cooling Towers as a mechanic. He loved to travel and enjoyed watching movies, joking and laughing.

Frederick is survived by his sons, Jamal Begay, Jermaine Begay and Seth Begay; mother, Marie Begay; brother, Clayton Begay; and sisters, Brenda Begay, Joann Springwater, Elsie Begay, Patricia Begay, Freda Kee, and Felicia Begay.

Frederick is preceded in death by his father, Roy Begay; grandparents, Chee Begay and Alice D. Yazzie; and Royal Begay, Lisa Begay, Lance Begay, and Phoebe Begay.

Pallbearers will be Jamal Begay, Jacoby Kee, Wade Kee, Elijah Joe, Nolton Clark, and Derwin Nez.

Honorary pallbearers will be Clayton Begay, Jefferson White and Jerwin Joe.

A reception will take place at the Klagetoh Chapter House following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Miguel J. Redshirt

SHONTO, Ariz. — Funeral services for Miguel Jonathan Redshirt, 31, of Shonto, Arizona, is currently pending.

Miguel was born March 12, 1992, into the Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People Clan), born for Naadąą’ Ligaii Naasht’ézhí Tábąąhá (Corn Zuni Water’s Edge Clan). His nalí is Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People); cheii is Lók’aa’ dine’é (Reed People Clan). He passed away April 6, 2023, in St. George, Utah.

Miguel attended Shonto Preparatory School and enjoyed dancing at powwows, being a comedian, and helping anyone in need.

Miguel is survived by his children, Mikayyla Redshirt, La’Drea Redshirt and Keanu Redshirt; parent, Fabian Redshirt; and seven siblings.

Valley Ridge Mortuary is handling arrangements.

Linda A. Henio

WINDOW ROCK — Funeral services for Linda Ann Henio, 75, of Navajo, New Mexico, will be held Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m., at the Window Rock Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Stanley Jim officiating. Burial will follow at the family cemetery in Navajo.

Linda was born March 31, 1948, in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into the Tł’ógí (Weaver-Zia Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan). She passed away April 7, 2023, in Surprise, Arizona.

Linda attended Rehoboth Christian School and worked for General Dynamics-Packard Hughes and Navajo Forest Products, Inc.

Linda is survived by her husband, Philip Henio; daughters, Sheryl Henio and Jennifer Henio; brother, Frank Curley Jr.; sisters, Irene Curley and Geneva Aicinena; and four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Curley; and father, Frank Curley Sr.

Pallbearers will be Frank Curley III, Nolan Curley, Eric Aicinena, Ardale Delena, and Justin Platero.

A reception will take place at the Window Rock Christian Reformed Church following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Evelyn K. Begay

GANADO, Ariz. — Funeral services for Evelyn Katherine Begay, 75, of Ganado, Arizona, will be held Saturday, April 15, at St. Anne’s Mission in Ganado.

Evelyn was born Nov. 13, 1947, in Ganado. She passed away April 8, 2023.

Evelyn earned a master’s degree in nursing.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Pam, Thea, Jeff, Matt, and Jorge; and four grandchildren.

Evelyn is preceded in death by Kenneth Begay.

Meldrum Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Olyne A. Morris

GALLUP — Funeral services for Olyne Albert Morris, 42, of Tohatchi, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup, with Father Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Tohatchi.

Olyne was born Jan. 22, 1981, in Fort Defiance, into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Tł’ógí (Hairy Ones/Weaver-Zia Clan). His maternal grandfather is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People) and paternal grandfather is Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People). He passed away April 9, 2023, in St. Michaels, Arizona.

Olyne graduated from Window Rock High School and New Mexico State University. He worked for Vic Gordon Construction, Navajo School Clothing, Window Rock Unified School District No. 8, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, Fort Defiance Indian Hospital Board, Inc., and Indian Health Service.

Olyne loved spending time with friends and family, and enjoyed rodeos (steer wrestling), golfing, running track, and playing basketball, football and baseball.

Olyne is survived by his sons, Lance Morris, Isaiah Morris and Alan Morris; daughters, Shintonna Morris and Joelle Morris; mother, Rosita R. Morris; and sisters, Jacquelyn Morgan, Veronica Francisco, Rochelle Morris, Rolanda Morgan, Colleen Smith, and Shanin Morris.

Olyne is preceded in death by his father, Albert K. Morris; and Caressa N. Francis, Anslem Roanhorse Sr., Mary Helen Roanhorse, Rex Morris Sr., and Marie Holyan Morris.

Pallbearers will be Lance Morris, Isaiah Morris, Lyle Jackson, Cody Johnson, Charles S. Damon IV, and Thurman Bitsie Jr.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

