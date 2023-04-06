Obituaries for April 6, 2023

Norman H. Yazzie

GALLUP — Funeral services for Norman Holtsoi Yazzie, 43, of Kirtland, New Mexico, will be held Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at the Tohatchi cemetery in Tohatchi, New Mexico.

Norman was born March 2, 1979, in Gallup, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He passed away March 20, 2023, in Twin Lakes, New Mexico.

Norman graduated from Kirtland Central High School.

Norman is survived by his son, Noah Yazzie; daughters, Natalie Yazzie and Hannahbah Sloan; parents, Kathleen and Roy Lee Yazzie Sr.; brother, Roy Lee Yazzie Jr.; and sisters, Lisa Chavez and Althea Stevenson.

Norman is preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Lee Yazzie Sr.; nephew, Askii Yazzie Stevenson; and grandparents, Antoinette and Ned Begay, Benny Tilden, and Holtsoi and Lorena Brown Yazzie.

Pallbearers will be Chad Yazzie, Tyler Yazzie, Cordell Yazzie, Marvin Lee Yazzie Jr., Logan Yazzie, and Mike Stevenson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Natalie Yazzie, Noah Yazzie and Hannahbah Sloan.

A reception will take place at the Twin Lakes Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Garrilyn Harrison

TOYEI, Ariz. — Graveside service for Garrilyn Harrison, 42, of Chinle, will be held today, April 6, at 11 a.m., at the family plot in Toyei, Arizona.

Garrilyn was born May 11, 1980, in Fort Defiance, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Dibéłzhíní (Black Sheep Clan). She passed away April 2, 2023, in Chinle.

Garrilyn earned a bachelor’s at Northern Arizona University and a master’s at Arizona State University. She was employed as a fourth grade teacher at Many Farms Public School.

Garrilyn enjoyed couponing and shopping, going to rodeos and spending time with her family.

Garrilyn is survived by her parents, Janice and Garry Harrison Sr.; brothers, Gradishar Harrison, Gavaro Harrison and Gusccavedo Harrison; and sisters, Garveda Harrison, Galareka Harrison and Garquita Harrison.

Garrilyn is preceded in death by her brother, Galveechio Harrison; and grandparents, Kee and Gladys Williams of Steamboat, and Bahe and Mary Lou Harrison of Many Farms.

A reception will take place at the family’s residence in Steamboat following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Abel H. Bates Jr.

GALLUP — Funeral services for Abel H. Bates Jr., 77, of Gallup, will be held Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m., at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Gallup, with Mike Kleeberger officiating. Burial will follow at the family plot in Nahodishgish, New Mexico.

Abel was born Nov. 25, 1945, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Naasht’ézhí. He passed away March 30, 2023, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Abel retired from JBL and loved to do leatherwork and beadwork. He enjoyed sports, rodeos, reading his bible, and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Abel is survived by his wife, Marilyn Yazzie-Bates; son, Shaun Bates of Los Angeles; and sisters, Lavern Stillhammer of Thoreau, New Mexico, and Chris Bates of Portales, New Mexico.

Abel is preceded in death by his parents, Ella M. Bates and Abel H. Bates Sr.; sisters, Louise B. Henry and Lori B. Bigthumb; and brothers, Benjamin Bates Sr. and Alfred Bates Sr.

Pallbearers will be Abel Bates III, Alfred Bates Jr., Herb Holgate, Ben Bates Jr., and Matt B. Henry.

A reception will take place at the Nahodishgish Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Michael R. Roanhorse

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Funeral services for Michael Ray Roanhorse, 49, of Gallup, will be held today, April 6, at 10 a.m., at the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church in Rehoboth, New Mexico, with Interim Pastor Jim Kuiper officiating. Burial will follow in Crownpoint.

Michael was born July 3, 1973, in Fort Defiance, into the Tsenabahiłnii (Sleep Rock People Clan). He passed away March 13, 2023, in Gallup.

Michael earned a nursing assistant’s degree at the University of New Mexico-Gallup Branch and was employed as a superintendent at the White House Boarding Apartments in Gallup. He enjoyed walks, playing the guitar and collecting movies, CDs and trinkets.

Michael is survived by his sons, Michael Dale-Roanhorse, Niles T. Dale-Roanhorse and Orien Roanhorse; daughter, Evelyn Dale-Roanhorse; father, Francis Roanhorse; brothers, Brian Roanhorse, Francis Roanhorse and Melvin Joe; sisters, Velma Begay and Sabrina Decair; grandparents, Sarah Freeland and Succo Begay; and one grandchild.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Phoebe Wauneka; sister, Julie Joe; and Peter Joe.

Cope Memorial oversaw arrangements.

Hoskie Brown Sr.

FARMINGTON — Funeral services for Hoskie Brown Sr., 86, of Two Grey Hills, New Mexico, will be held Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m., at the Farmington United Pentecostal Church (1900 N. Fairview Ave.) in Farmington. Viewing will take place an hour before service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Lower Water Cemetery family plot in Two Grey Hills.

Hoskie was born Nov. 30, 1936, in his family hogan in Two Grey Hills. He was born for the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle People Clan), into the Naakaii Dine’é (Mexican Clan). He entered eternal rest on April 1, 2023.

Hoskie is survived by his wife, Laura L. Brown; sons, Michael L. Brown and Hoskie Brown Jr.; and daughters, Libby L. Brown, Lois L. Brown, Sophie L. Sims, Sybil L. Brown-Begay, and Hilda L. Wilson.

Hoskie is preceded in death by his father, Johnson Brown; mother, Jesse Brown; brothers, Frank Brown, Nelson Brown, Billie Brown, and Harold Brown; sisters, Ella Brown, Rose Lapahie and Grace Bitsilly; son, Melvin L. Brown; and grandson, Lionel J. Tuley.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Brown, Nathan Brown, Othell Wilson, Samuel Legah, Adrian Thompson, Darin Benally, Zachary Legah, and Bryant Brown.

A reception will take place at the Two Grey Hills Chapter House following services.

Rodney J. Talkalai

TSE BONITO, N.M. — Memorial service for Rodney James Talkalai, 40, of Navajo, New Mexico, will be held Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m., at the Tse Bonito Church of Jesus Christ in Tse Bonito, New Mexico, with Pastor Larry Watson officiating.

Rodney was born April 16, 1982, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Cheyenne Arapaho of Oklahoma. He passed away March 24, 2023, in Lukachukai, Arizona.

Rodney graduated from Navajo Pine High School in 2002 and worked in drilling with Aztec Well in Aztec, New Mexico. He loved the outdoors, hiking, fishing, and traveling. He was known for his humor, laughter and athleticism.

Rodney is survived by his sons, Elijah Avari Talkalai, Landon Talkalai and Allen James Talkalai; daughters, Nevaeh Avari Talkalai, Rylin Talkalai and Mina Kai Talkalai; mother, Eloise Talkalai; brothers, Robbie Talkalai, Fillson Talkalai and Robinson Talkalai; maternal grandparents, Helen Chee James and Jimmy James; and paternal grandparents, Fannie Allen Talkalai and Walter Talkalai.

Rodney is preceded in death by his father, Silas Talkalai.

A reception will take place at the Tse Bonito Church of Jesus Christ following service.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Darin O. Bryant

CHINLE — Funeral services for Darin O. Bryant, 37, of Chinle, will be held Monday, April 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Chinle, with Brother Elliot K. Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at the Chinle community cemetery.

Darin was born Sept. 28, 1985, in Chinle, into the Tó’áhaní (Near the Water Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). His maternal grandfather is Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together) and paternal grandfather is Tł’ízí lání (Many Goats) and Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People). He passed away March 29, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona.

Darin graduated from Page High School and worked at various hotels and restaurants. He enjoyed fishing, swimming pools, camping, and visiting amusement parks.

Darin is survived by his father, Olin Lee Bryant.

Darin is preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline Tsosie; and sister, Shayna Bryant.

Pallbearers will be Bransen Reese, Damon Perry, Christopher Bryant, Elliot K. Bryant, and Larry Bryant.

A reception will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Chinle following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.