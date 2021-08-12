Obituaries for Aug. 12, 2021

Leanne M. Litson

BLACKROCK, Ariz. — Graveside service for Leanne Marlo Litson, 54, of Mesa, Arizona, was held Aug. 9 at the Litson family plot in Blackrock, Arizona, with Fannie Bahe officiating.

Leanne was born June 8, 1967, in Fort Defiance, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). She passed away July 30, 2021, in Mesa.

Leanne attended Monument Valley High School and Mesa Community College. She studied microbiology at Arizona State University and computer programming at the University of Advancing Technology.

Leanne was employed as an IT technician at ASU from 1993 to 1998 and at Labcorp as a laboratory technician/shift supervisor for the microbiology department.

Leanne enjoyed online gaming, reading, playing the piano and flute, concerts, traveling, Star Wars, and Bigfoot lore.

Leanne is survived by her sisters, Wendi Litson, Dawnel Litson and Tenneile Litson.

Leanne is preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Lee Litson Sr.; and Janel Litson.

Pallbearers were Kyle Litson, Adrian Hudson, Lorin Todakonzie, Lawrence Hickson, Nolan Hoskie, and Kurt Bahe.

Honorary pallbearers were Stanley Litson Sr., James Litson, Leo Hoskie, Lester Hudson, Layne Litson, and Matthew Todakonzie.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Lamardo Tsinajinnie

TSE BONITO, N.M. — Funeral services for Lamardo Tsinajinnie, 51, of Klagetoh, Arizona, were held Aug. 11 at Silver Creek Mortuary in Tse Bonito, New Mexico. Interment followed at the Klagetoh cemetery.

Lamardo was born Dec. 22, 1969, in Fort Defiance, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan). He passed away Aug. 3, 2021, at Woods Canyon Lake in Payson, Arizona.

Lamardo attended Ganado High School and was a Navy veteran. He was employed at Ace Hardware and enjoyed fishing, basketball, softball, and movies.

Lamardo is survived by his wife, Guifen Cai; and daughters, Leah Tsinajinnie and Irene Tsinajinnie.

Lamardo is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Anne Tso-Tsinajinnie; grandmother, Irene Bunnie-Tsinajinnie; and grandfather, Dick Tsinajinnie Sr.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Sadie W. Rafael

TORREON, N.M. — Graveside service for Sadie W. Rafael, 54, of Torreon, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m., at the Torreon Navajo Mission with Lydell Rafael officiating.

Sadie was born Jan. 18, 1967, in Torreon, to Millie O. Cayaditto and Kee J. Wilson, into the Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). She passed away Aug. 5, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Sadie graduated from Cuba High School and attended Diné College in Crownpoint. She worked in housekeeping at the Sandia Resort and Casino, Santa Ana Casino, and at Tamaya Resort.

Sadie enjoyed cooking, cleaning, card games, and spending time with her husband and grandchildren.

Sadie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Raphael; sons, Craig Rafael and Kendall Rafael; daughters, Karennina and Karanishia Rafael; mother, Millie O. Cayaditto; brothers, Jon Bodie, Lester Wilson and Emerson Cayaditto; sisters, Barbara Toledo, Ruby Wilson, Verna Begay, Corrina Roe, and Brenda Cayaditto; and five grandchildren.

Sadie is preceded in death by her son, Kendrick Rafael; father, Kee J. Wilson; brother, Christopher Wilson; and sisters, Sheila Castillo, Reva Cayaditto and Nellie Cayaditto.

Pallbearers will be Jon Bodie, Lester Wilson, Dewayne Rafael, Victor Castillo, Greg Roe, and Carlito Thomas.

A curbside reception will take place at Torreon Navajo Mission, following service.

Cope Memorial is in charge of arrangements.

Eleanor Dennison Largo

TOHATCHI, N.M. — Funeral services for Eleanor Dennison Largo, 68, of Naschitti, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m., at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Tohatchi, New Mexico, with Father Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Naschitti.

Eleanor was born July 20, 1953, in Naschitti, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). She passed away Aug. 8, 2021, in Fort Defiance.

Eleanor attended Fort Sill Indian School in Oklahoma from 1969 to 1971. She was employed as a silversmith at Running Bear Trading for 20 years and at Wholesale Indian Jewelry for 10 years.

Eleanor enjoyed crossword puzzles, attending and cheering for the Gallup Bengals basketball team and the Dallas Cowboys.

Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Lenora “Kiki” Jodie, Krystal Louis (PoohLynn) and Kristianna Manuelito (Dinky); brother, David Dennison Sr.; sisters, Emma Tony and Evonne Rogers; and four grandchildren.

Eleanor is preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Nez Dennison; father, George Dennison; and brother, Andrew Dennison.

Pallbearers will be Freddie Rogers Jr., Freeland Rogers, Fernando Tony, and family members.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Dennison Sr. and Amos Tony.

A drive-thru reception will take place at the Naschitti Chapter House, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy A. Gail

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Graveside service for Peggy Ann Gail, 64, of Klagetoh, Arizona, will be held Friday, Aug. 13, at 12 p.m., in Klagetoh.

Peggy was born Jan. 29, 1957, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan). She passed away Aug. 9, 2021, in Fort Defiance.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.