Obituaries for Aug. 13, 2020

Matilda Rose Haskie

HOUCK, Ariz. — Graveside service for Matilda Rose Haskie, 62, of Sanders, Arizona, was held Aug. 10 at the Houck cemetery in Houck, Arizona, with Stephen Roanhorse officiating.

Matilda was born April 16, 1958, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Kinlichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). She passed away Aug. 2, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Matilda is survived by her sons, Christopher Haskie and Shaun Haskie; daughters, Janelle Dayzie of Salt Lake City, Utah; Yvonne Murphy, Yvette Murphy, Yolanda Murphy, and Chelsea Murphy of El Paso, Texas; brothers, Bertram Hoskie, Junior Jones, Ferlin Hoskie, Herman Hoskie, and Jonathan Hoskie; sisters, Priscilla Todacheenie, Julie Whipple, Mary Whipple, Loretta Cheney, and Sylvia Riley; and 26 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Matilda is preceded in death by her mother, Virginia K. Fatty; father, John Hoskie; brothers, Leroy Hoskie and Jasper Hoskie; and sisters, Marjorie Dawes and Sandra Faye Fatty. Pallbearers were Christopher Haskie, Shaun Haskie, Bertram Haskie, Junior Jones, Tony Dawes, and John Hoskie.

Honorary pallbearers were Ray Baldwin Louis, Roy John Baldwin Louis, Gary Baldwin Louis, and Larry Baldwin Louis.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

LaShawnda Lynn Begaye-Black

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for LaShawnda Lynn Begaye-Black, 39, of Iyanbito, New Mexico, will be held today, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Fort Defiance cemetery in Fort Defiance, with Pastor Wilson Calvin officiating.

LaShawnda was born Feb. 15, 1981, in Gallup, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan). She passed away Aug. 3, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. LaShawnda attended Kicking Horse High School, Eagle Gate College and Tulsa Welding School.

She enjoyed horseback riding, roping, learning new things, making people laugh and feel welcome, and sharing stories of her adventures. LaShawnda is survived by her husband, Lydell Black; sons, Reyaun Francisco, Arlando Begay, Sheldon Begay, and Chazz Tallboy; daughter, Paizley Black; parents, Orlinda Francisco and Calvin Begaye; brothers, Langford Sam, Gerald Sam, Justin Sam, Christopher Sam, and Tyler Sam; sister, Laura Begaye; and grandfather, Leonard Francisco Sr.

LaShawnda is preceded in death by Kathleen Francisco, Frank and Elizabeth Yazzie, and Mary and Frank Francisco.

Pallbearers will be Langford Sam, Lambert Begaye, Tyler Sam, Larry Yazzie, Deion Yazzie, and Lance Laughlin. Honorary pallbearers will be Ernest Calvin, Reyaun Francisco, Arlando Begay, Sheldon Begay, and Chazz Tallboy. Cope Memorial is in charge of arrangements.

Duane “Ash’shií” Medicinecrow

GALLUP — Graveside service for Duane “Ash’shií” Medicinecrow, 65, of Tohatchi, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Gallup State Veterans Cemetery in Gallup, with Calvin Footracer officiating.

Duane was born Nov. 30, 1954, in Fort Defiance, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). He passed away Aug. 7, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Duane graduated from Mesa Central High School and attended Mesa Community College and electrician trade school for a journeyman electrician. He was also a mechanic, carpenter, welder, lineman for Medicinecrow Electric, and was a U.S. Army airborne major.

Duane loved to be with family and enjoyed bull riding and bull fighting for rodeos, being a rodeo judge, watching PRCA and PBR, and participating in Navajo veterans organization.

Duane is survived by his son, Durrell Medicinecrow; daughter, Dawn Medicinecrow; father, Frank Benally Sr.; brothers, Fred Benally and Jones Benally; sisters, Leita Gordon, Mary Lou Denetclaw, Francine Boyd, Regina Benally, and Jeannie Benally; and eight grandchildren. Duane is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Elliott Medicinecrow; mother, Genevieve Benally; grandmother, Lillian Allison; and nali, Annie Benally.

Honorary pallbearers will be Durrell Medicinecrow, Fred Benally and Jones Benally.

A drive-through reception will take place outside the cemetery grounds, following service. Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Diane Jane Kanuho

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Diane Jane Kanuho, 58, of Sawmill, Arizona, will be held today, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Fort Defiance community cemetery in Fort Defiance, with Rev. Cathlena Plummer officiating.

Diane was born June 7, 1962, in Fort Defiance, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at the Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque.

Diane graduated high school in 1980 at St. Mary’s School for Indian Girls in Springfield, South Dakota. Thereafter, she attended Yavapai College and the University of New Mexico-Gallup.

Diane worked for the Navajo Nation with the Department of Social Service, Navajo Head Start, Sawmill Chapter House, Navajo Housing Authority, and Navajo Nation Department for Self Reliance. Diane enjoyed traveling, sewing, watching rodeos, reading, and crossword puzzles.

She loved spoiling her family, spending time with her family and grandchildren, and helping out people and her community.

Diane is survived by her husband, Jimmy Kanuho; sons, Matthew Segodi, Anthony Kanuho and Ryan Kanuho; daughter, Mariah Kanuho; brother, Wilbert Segodi of Sawmill; sisters, Doris Segodi and Delphine Segodi, both of Sawmill; and 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Madge and Marshall Segodi; sister, Dinah Yazza; and brothers, Donald Segodi, Ronald Segodi and Wallace Segodi. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Kanuho, Matthew Segodi, Anthony Kanuho, Ryan Kanuho, Marc Martinez, and Ryan Nez.

Honorary pallbearer will be Wilbert Segodi.

A reception will take place at the Kanuho residence in Sawmill, following service. Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin Dineyazhe Sr.

CORNFIELDS, Ariz. — Benjamin Dineyazhe Sr. was born April 1, 1931, in Sunrise Springs, Arizona, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Kinlichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). Maternal is Tótsohnii (Big Water) and paternal is Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water).

He departed this life and journeyed home on Aug. 8, 2020.

Benjamin attended St. Michaels Indian School in St. Michaels, Arizona, and Sherman Indian High School in Riverside, California. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War (1952—1956) and retired from El Paso Natural Gas Company at Navajo Compressor Station in 1986, after 30 years of service.

In addition, Benjamin was a rancher and a community advocate for education, infrastructure and veterans. He served as commander of Post No. 82 — Warren Dempsey (starting 1978), and was a life member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He also served on the “Navajo Nation Medal In Defense of Our Land and People” for Navajo veterans. Benjamin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elouise (Dalgai); daughters, Marie and Marilyn; sons, Benson, Bennett, Benjamin Jr. of Snowflake, Arizona, Brennan of Albuquerque, and Brian of Kirtland, New Mexico; sister, Mary Louise Shirley; and 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Benjamin is preceded in death by his parents, John N. and Mary Lee Dineyazhe; sister, Marie Shirley; brothers, Jimmy, Johnny, Eddie, Steven, and Justin Dineyazhe; and grandchild, Brayden S. Dineyazhe.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Dineyazhe family appreciates the prayers, support and compassion as they grieve their loss.

Abel Funeral Services in Phoenix, provided arrangements.

Lenora Spencer

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Graveside service for Lenora Spencer, 62, of Holbrook, Arizona, was held July 31 at the Holbrook Cemetery, with Lorraine Spencer-Williams officiating.

Lenora was born July 16, 1958, in Fort Defiance, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). She passed away July 28, 2020, in Flagstaff.

Lenora graduated from Winslow High School and attended Northland Pioneer College. At the time of her death, she was employed with NPC and the Census Bureau. She enjoyed beading and traveling.

Lenora is survived by her partner, Jackie Stingley; daughter, Kamiliah Stingley; brother, Emery Spencer of Phoenix; and sisters, Lorraine Spencer-Williams of St. Louis, Missouri; Elvira Sweetwater of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Beverly Wilson of Holbrook.

Lenora is preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Spencer-Clah; father, Johnson Spencer; and brother, Merle Spencer.

Pallbearers were Warren Dickson, Dylan Dickson, Darrin Dickson, Emery Spencer, Alexander Spencer, and Tyler Stingley. Honorary pallbearers were Stephen Billings, Calvin J. Williams, Calvin “Igg” Williams II, and Jackie Stingley. Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Paddock Sr.

OLD LEUPP, Ariz. — Graveside service for Thomas Paddock Sr., 85, will be held Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Old Leupp Cemetery in Old Leupp, Arizona.

Thomas was born Aug. 26, 1934, in Castle Butte, Arizona, to Oliver and Ida Mae Paddock. He was of the Naasht’ézhí dine’é Tábaahá (Zuni-Water’s Edge Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan).

He passed away Aug. 10, 2020, in Flagstaff.

Thomas received his GED in the military and retired from the Navajo Nation Police Department.

He also worked as a bus driver for Dilkon School and Dilkon Head Start. Thomas served in the Army and Army National Guard. He was a top sharpshooter in the military and police academy.

Thomas is survived by his children, Cynthia (Herman) Nells of Cedar Springs, Arizona, Thomas (Evey) Paddock Jr. of Carlsbad, California, Rosanda Paddock of Pine Hill, New Mexico, Ray (Darlene) Paddock of Dilkon, Arizona, and Charles Oliver (Beverly) Paddock of Leupp; son-in-law, Jack Belin of Albuquerque; 10 brothers and sisters; and 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Thomas is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn M. Paddock; daughter, Lucinda P. Belin; parents, Oliver and Ida Mae Paddock; and sister, Patricia Chase. Greer’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.