Obituaries for August 10, 2023

Rose Goodluck-Jones

FORT DEFIANCE — Rosary recitation and funeral mass for Rose Goodluck-Jones, 83, of Fort Defiance, were held Aug. 8 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Fort Defiance. Interment followed at the private family plot in Lupton, Arizona.

Beloved mother and matriarch, Rose was born Feb. 27, 1940, in Lupton, into the Naakai Dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). She passed away peacefully Aug. 1, 2023, in Albuquerque, surrounded by family members. She was a longtime resident of Fort Defiance.

Rose graduated from the historic Chilocco Indian School in Newkirk, Oklahoma, and Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma, earning a bachelor’s in 2005 from the University of New Mexico.

Rose was a gifted seamstress, an avid collector of Navajo history literature, and enjoyed civic engagement. Her knowledgeable influence will live on in those whose lives she touched.

Rose is survived by her daughters, Tomiko L. Chamberlain of Kansas City, Missouri; Dr. Rachelle G. Jones and Roqueeta R. Jones of Fort Defiance; Tomika R. Wauneka and Perphina L. Solis of Albuquerque; and 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Rose is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harry Jerry Jones; daughter, Kandy Goodluck-Jones; and granddaughter, Angel Ray Shorty.

Pallbearers were LeDaren Jones, Nicholas Solis, Triston Sage, Gabriel Solis, Kristopher Charley, and LeMond Morris.

Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Rachelle Jones, Herman Charley, Grant Shorty, Derek Chamberlain, Christopher Martinez, and Reginald Chamberlain.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Kris Tabaha

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Kris Tabaha, 44, of Fort Defiance, were held Aug. 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in St. Michaels, Arizona, with Dan Stevens officiating. Interment followed at the Fort Defiance community cemetery.

Kris was born Oct. 14, 1978, in Keams Canyon, Arizona, into the Naaneesht’ézhi Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Hashk’ąą Hadzohí (Yucca Fruit-Strung-Out-In-A-Line Clan). He passed away Aug. 3, 2023, in Fort Defiance.

Kris attended Winslow High School, Navajo Community College and Central New Mexico Community College for electrical engineering. He was employed with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He enjoyed riding horses, bull riding, and traveling.

Kris is survived by his wife, Shannon Tullie; son, Kevin Tabaha; daughter, Kensey Henderson; mother, Mary Mae Tabaha; brothers, Jamie Tabaha and Dallas Tabaha; sisters, Christine Tabaha and Shirleen Tabaha; and granddaughter, Nora Henderson.

Kris is preceded in death by his father, Herman James Tabaha.

Pallbearers were Jamie Tabaha, Dallas Tabaha, Wilson Barney Jr., Spencer Henderson, and Reuben Selestewa.

Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Tabaha, Flavian Tabaha and Elmer Begay.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Fritz J. Wartz

BLACK MOUNTAIN, Ariz. — Funeral services for Fritz Jay Wartz, 44, of Black Mountain, Arizona, will be held today, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., at the Black Mountain Mission Church with Daniel Smiley officiating. Burial will follow at the family plot in Black Mountain.

Fritz was born Sept. 18, 1978, in Fort Defiance, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). His nalí is Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House); cheii is ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People). He passed away July 28, 2023, in Flagstaff.

Fritz attended Chinle High School and was employed as a construction laborer with Ignace Brothers Commercial Construction, Inc., in Flagstaff.

As a boy, Fritz loved being outside with his grandmother’s livestock. He learned how to tame horses in the Chinle community and enjoyed traveling and working hard.

Fritz was recently baptized and attended Flagstaff Mission Tabernacle. He loved being sociable with everybody he came into contact with, especially with the people he loved.

Fritz always carried a great sense of humor and greeted everyone with warm hugs and leaving them with laughs and smiles. He did not have a whole lot but was always humble with what he had.

In his quiet time, Fritz loved studying his bible, singing, and free-hand drawing. All around he was a good person we will miss.

Fritz is survived by his parents, Adellafena Smiley and Francis K. Wartz; brothers, Adrian Smiley, Brandon Whitesinger and Bryant Whitesinger; sisters, Daphne Whitesinger and Natasha Whitesinger; niece, Tessa Smiley; and nephews, Ellison Whitesinger and Anakyn Whitesinger.

Fritz is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Betty Brown and Kee Wilson Begay; paternal grandparents, Annie and Kee Chee Wartz; and great-grandmother, Ason.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Whitesinger, Bryant Whitesinger, Eric Whitesinger, Sheldon Tsosie, Tyriss Tallman, and Johnny Gorman.

Honorary pallbearers will be Adrian Smiley, Michael Smiley, Edison Whitesinger, and Tyrone Lee.

A reception will take place at the late Betty Brown residence in Black Mountain following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Brandon M. Slim

SAN CARLOS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Brandon Michael Slim, 35, of Peridot, Arizona, will be held Friday, Aug. 11, at 6 a.m., at the Slim residence (8000 Old Winkleman Road) in San Carlos, Arizona, with Pastor Ralph Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at the Peridot National Cemetery.

Brandon was born Feb. 3, 1988, in Phoenix, into the Tis’Ton’Aiyeh (Apache), born for Dziłtł’ahnii (Mountain Cove Clan). His nalí is Tse’binisti’e (Apache); cheii is Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House). He passed away Aug. 1, 2023, in Peridot.

Brandon attended Tsé Ho Tso Unified School from 2nd to 8th grade, Window Rock High School from 9th to 11th grade, Albuquerque Job Corps, and graduated from SIATech Charter High School in 2008. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon. He was employed as an aircraft powerplant repairman.

Brandon is survived by his companion, Stacey Goseyun; daughter, Haylee Marie Slim; parents, Carol and Delbert Slim; brother, Dallas Slim; sisters, Shayna Slim, Cheryn Salter, Cayla Steele, and Christina Dazen; and grandmother, Elaine Harlan of Crownpoint.

Brandon is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Riley and Leah Steele; and paternal grandfather, Edison Harlan Sr.

Pallbearers will be Dallas Slim, Clifton Milford, Toriano Martinez, Adriano Steele, Colin Boni, John Steele, Elbert Polk Jr., Elijah Burdette, Colby Dillon, Raphael Ramos, Sam Kozie, Jason Cutter, and Scott Steele.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Slim, Dean Slim, Edison Harlan Jr., Rodrick Harlan, Garrett Harlan, Lonnie Harlan, Garrick Harlan, Samuel Ramone, Jerry Antonio Sr., Hamp Vandever, Cody Slim, and the San Carlos Apache Veterans Association.

A reception will take place at the Gilson Wash Activity Center (Route 6, Aravaipa Road) in San Carlos, following services.

Lamont Mortuary of Globe oversaw arrangements.

Courtney Little

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A Celebration of Life for Courtney Little, also known as Kourts, was held May 15, 2023, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Courtney was born in Fort Defiance. She passed away May 10, 2023, in Rio Rancho.

Courtney attended Window Rock High School and later pursued higher education at Collins College in Arizona and ITT in New Mexico. She had several managerial positions at Subway, Blaze Pizza, and worked as a seasonal employee for Amazon.

Outside of work, Courtney had many hobbies that brought her joy. She loved fishing, spending time outdoors with her dogs, camping, attending concerts, and cherishing her tattoos were among her favorite activities.

Courtney was a fun-loving and outgoing young lady who had a great sense of humor. She always enjoyed joking around and having the last word. She was also known for her protective nature towards her family and friends, always having their backs.

Courtney’s love for her family and friends was evident in the time she spent with them, creating lasting memories. Her vibrant spirit and presence will be deeply missed, and she will forever remain in our hearts until we reunite.

Courtney is survived by her parents, Toni and Randy Collins; brothers, Kyle Jensen, Anthony Collins, Blaine Nez, Gabriel Little, and Jake Little; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, maternal grandparents, and paternal grandmother.

Courtney is preceded in death by her brother, Eric Little; uncle, Robert Jensen; grandfather, Keith Little; and several cousins.

In honor of Courtney’s memory, memorial donations can be made to the family.

Sean R. Damon

GALLUP — Funeral services for Sean Ryan Damon, 21, of Thoreau, New Mexico, were held Aug. 5 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Rev. Curtis Lengefeld officiating. Interment followed in Thoreau.

Sean was born Aug. 30, 2001, in Crownpoint, into the Tó baazhní’ázhí (Two Who Came To the Water Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). He passed away July 27, 2023, in Iyanbito, New Mexico.

Sean graduated from Thoreau High School.Sean is survived by his mother, Renee Damon of Thoreau; and sisters, Brittany Damon of Gallup, and Cherish Acunia of Flagstaff.

Sean is preceded in death by his father, Hubert Damon; and brother, Cordan Damon.

Pallbearers were Myloh Marion, Marvin Abeita Jr., Tash Tewa, Cameron Sam, Colby Abeita, Richard Vigil Jr., Bronston Martinez Sr., and Adrian Damon.

Honorary pallbearers were Angelene Platero, Bronston Martinez Jr., Phoenix Martinez, Nathaniel Yazzie, Mackenzie Marion, Tayshawn Platero, Byron Damon, Melvin Abeita, Rory Benally, Jeremy Jim, and Darrell Thompson.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.