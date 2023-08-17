Obituaries for August 17, 2023

Lucy Largo Wilson

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Lucy Largo Wilson, 73, of St. Michaels, Arizona, will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Defiance, with Father Blank officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michaels.

Lucy was born Aug. 10, 1950, in Crownpoint, into the Dziłtł’ahnii (Mountain Cove Clan), born for Haltsooí (Meadow People Clan). She passed away Aug. 11, 2023, in Phoenix.

Lucy attended Gallup High School and graduated from the General Education and Training Incorporation in professional diesel truck driving in Kansas City, Missouri, and became a certified computer technician from the Arizona Institute of Business.

Lucy loved fishing, reading mystery novels, and had unlimited abilities in arts and crafts.

Lucy is survived by her husband, Donald L. Wilson; sons, Floyd Castillo, Rex Castillo and Derald Wilson; daughters, Rosetta M. Yazzie, Cathy Castillo, Amanda Castillo-Richards, and DeAnna Wilson-Marviglia; sister, Emma Mase; and 34 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Lucy is preceded in death by her mother, Rose Largo; father, John Lee Largo; and sister, Virginia Mase.

Pallbearers will be Floyd Castillo, Ryhan Castillo, Rex Castillo, Ryle Castillo, Rexx A. Borman, and Donald L. Wilson.

Honorary pallbearers will be DeAnna Wilson, Derald Wilson, Diowna Mescal, Leasa Mescal, Saraya Castillo, and Ashlea Borman.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Harry Curley

SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Graveside service for Harry Curley, 74, of Bagdad, Arizona, will be held Friday, Aug. 25, at the Seligman cemetery in Seligman, Arizona.

Harry was born Aug. 25, 1948, into the Ozee ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). His nálí is ‘Áshįįhí; cheii is Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He passed away Aug. 13, 2023, in Phoenix.

Harry graduated from the University of Arizona and was employed with Freeport-McMoRan in Bagdad. He enjoyed coaching, softball, bowling, basketball, hunting, golfing, drumming, DJing, fishing, and traveling.

Harry is survived by his wife, Michelle Curley; daughter, Priscilla Curley; and brothers, Larry Curley, Perry Curley, Jerry Curley, Terry Curley, and Garry Curley.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Dick Curley; and brother, Vinton Curley.

Pallbearers will be Larry Curley, Perry Curley, Jerry Curley, and Terry Curley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Curley, Christopher Curley, Stephen Curley, and Cameron Curley.

A reception will take place at the Seligman Catholic Hall following services.

Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Eugene L. Watson

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Eugene Lloyd Watson, 67, of Fort Defiance, will be held Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m., at the Good Shepard Mission Church in Fort Defiance, with Rev. Leon Sampson officiating. Burial will follow at the Rabbit Brush cemetery.

Eugene was born Feb. 17, 1956, in Fort Defiance, into the Yé’ii dine’é Táchii’nii (Giant People/Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Jemez Pueblo. He passed away Aug. 10, 2023, in Fort Defiance.

Eugene attended Window Rock High School, Eastern Arizona College, Navajo Community College, Northern Arizona University, and Fort Lewis College. He retired from Navajo Nation Water Development after 33 years and seven months of service.

Eugene participated in football, cross country, track and field, basketball, and running marathons. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bible study, automotive mechanics, and was a member of the Blue Spirit Drill Team.

Eugene is survived by his brothers, Lawrence Watson and Tom Watson Jr.; and sister, Pauline Watson Enfield.

Eugene is preceded in death by Robert L. Watson, Tom Watson Sr., Margaret Bia Watson, Hazel M. Watson-Quintana, Edward Quintana, Duane Quintana, Kimberly Watson, and Christine Watson.

Pallbearers will be Akeem Watson, Robert Quintana and Kelcey Watson.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Beverly Becenti-Pigman

KAYENTA — Funeral services for Beverly Becenti-Pigman, 79, of Kayenta, will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m., at the LDS Church in Kayenta, with Bishop Luna officiating. Burial will follow in Kayenta.

Beverly was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Tohatchi, New Mexico, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). Her nálí is Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People); cheii is Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water). She passed away Aug. 12, 2023, in Maricopa, Arizona.

Beverly was one of the founders, as well as board member and chairperson, for the Navajo Nation Human Research Review Board and Indian Health Service Institutional Review Board. She had numerous amounts of training with the review boards, human services department, and social services.

Beverly enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, spending time with her family, and watching movies and her favorite TV show “Gunsmoke.”

Beverly is survived by her husband, Joe L. Pigman; son, Kelly L. Pigman; daughters, Robbie Harwood, Jo M. Dandy and Rayann Borbon; sisters, Virginia Yazzie and Sandra Lewis; and 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Wilson Becenti; brothers, Victor Becenti and Johnny Becenti; and sister, Winifred Watson.

Pallbearers will be Rayden Toledo, Seth Toledo, Austin Hall, Kameron Tsosie, Geovanni Shea, and Daniel Rodriguez.

Honorary pallbearer will be Tommy Harwood.

A reception will take place at the Kayenta LDS Church following services.

Valley Ridge Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Chester A. Baldwin

CHINLE — Funeral services for Chester A. Baldwin, 69, of Flat Rock, Arizona, were held Aug. 16 at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Chinle.

Chester was born May 21, 1954, in Ganado, Arizona. He passed away Aug. 9, 2023, in Chinle.

Chester graduated from Saint Catherine’s Indian School in Santa Fe in 1972 and was the owner of B & B Ranch in Flat Rock, where he was a producer for Native American beef. He also taught Diné College students the care and treatment of cattle.

Chester enjoyed playing his guitar, rounding up cattle, and loved rodeos, steer wrestling and team roping.

Chester is survived by his wife, Patralina Begay; sons, Chancellor Upshaw, Victor, Ervin, Delfred Baldwin, and Arlando Teller; daughters, Tina Baldwin, RJ and Vikki Baldwin, and Andrea Nobel; and brothers, Bobby Baldwin, Floyd Baldwin and Walter Baldwin.

Chester is preceded in death by his parents, Sybil and Gordon Baldwin Sr.; and Gordon Baldwin Jr., Julia Baldwin and Irvin J. Baldwin Sr.

Pallbearers were Tye Baldwin, Wesley Teller, Eugene Martinez, and Delfred Baldwin.

Honorary pallbearers were Bobby J. Baldwin, Floyd Baldwin, Walter Baldwin, Anthony Towne, Arlando Teller, David Martinez, and Anderson White.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

David J. Nez

TSE BONITO, N.M. — Memorial service date for David Jacob Nez, 35, of Window Rock, is pending. Location will be at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Tse Bonito, New Mexico. Burial will follow in Fort Defiance.

David was born Jan. 14, 1988, in Fort Defiance, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan), born for San Ildefonso Pueblo. He passed away July 24, 2023, in Phoenix.

David attended Phoenix High School and was employed at various construction sites and restaurants. He enjoyed cooking, mechanics, outdoor activities, working with his hands, building things, and working on technical gadgets.

David is survived by his son, Jacoben Nez; daughters, Layela Nez, Delilah Nez and Jasmine Nez; parents, Michelle Cheromiah and Daniel Nez Jr.; brother, Mathew Nez; sisters, Heather Nez and Hilary Nez; maternal grandmother, Ileen Kline; and paternal grandparents, Gertrude and Daniel Nez Sr.

David is preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Nez III; and maternal grandfather, Kenneth Cheromiah.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Nez Jr. and Danny Nez.

A reception will take place at the Fort Defiance Chapter House following services (time and date to be determined).

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Danny T. Carl

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Danny T. Carl, 66, of Buell Park, Arizona, will be held Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in St. Michaels, Arizona, with Roger Kenny officiating. Burial will follow at the Buell Park Ranch.

Danny was born March 3, 1957, in Fort Defiance, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). His nálí is Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water); cheii is Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge). He passed away Aug. 10, 2023, in Gallup.

Danny attended Window Rock High School and some college where he was on the Honor Roll Society. He worked as a journeyman for the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, NAPA Auto Parts, and Navajo Nation Transit.

Danny enjoyed working on vehicles and his tractor, hauling wood, going to the casino, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Danny is survived by his daughters, Marsha Carl, Kalene Carl and Stacey Carl; mother, Elvina Carl; brothers, Kee Carl Jr. and David Carl; sister, Sandra Carl Black; and six grandchildren.

Danny is preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Carl; brother, Timothy Carl; father, Kee Carl Sr.; and grandmother, Zonnie Billiman.

Pallbearers will be Trey Denetso, Tariq Denetso, Schuyler Begay, Corey Begay, Randall Black, and Samuel Black.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kee Carl Jr., David Carl, Robert Black Jr., Dewayne Begay, Alroy Billiman, and Keith Carl.

A reception will take place at the Sawmill Chapter House following services.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

