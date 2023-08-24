Obituaries for August 24, 2023

David Gatewood

EASTOVER, N.C. — David Gatewood, 87, passed away Aug. 9, 2023, in Eastover, North Carolina. He was born March 16, 1936, in Fort Defiance, into the Dibéłzhíní (Black Sheep Clan), born for Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan).

David graduated in 1955 from Ganado Mission School in Ganado, Arizona, and shortly after joined the Army 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He followed a family tradition of his “paratrooper” brothers who also attended Ganado Mission School.

As an Army veteran, David devoted 22 years of service to his country, as a paratrooper, Special Forces Division, and parachute rigger. He was stationed abroad in Japan and served in the Vietnam War. He is the recipient of several medals and decorations, including the Bronze Medal, Master Parachutist badge, National Defense Service Medal, and Commendation Medal.

In his retirement life, David remained with his family in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and worked for MJ Soffe for an additional 25 years.

David met the love of his life, Matilda Neilsen, at Ganado Mission School. They were blessed with 64 years of marriage and three children.

Family life continued for David in Fayetteville, near Fort Bragg Army Base, where he was stationed. Apart from his busy Army career and family life, he was an active member in the Westminster Presbyterian Church worship services and participated in the Men’s Breakfast and choir.

David is survived by his daughters, Joni G. Hooten and Terri G. Long (husband Norvell); brothers, Virgil and Richard Gatewood; sister, Mary Alice Abeita; and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by his wife, Matilda (Tillie); son, Peder Neil; parents, Martha and George Gatewood Sr.; sister, Mary Ann Dodge; and brothers, George (Jack), Clarence, Henry (Buddy), Malcolm Dalton, and Robert Emerson.

Memorial services and celebration of David’s life are pending.

David J. Nez

TSE BONITO, N.M. — Memorial service for David Jacob Nez, 35, of Window Rock, will be held Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m, at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Tse Bonito, New Mexico, with Father Blaine Grein officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Defiance.

David was born Jan. 14, 1988, in Fort Defiance, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan), born for San Ildefonso Pueblo. He passed away July 24, 2023, in Phoenix.

David attended Phoenix High School and was employed at various construction sites and restaurants. He enjoyed cooking, mechanics, outdoor activities, working with his hands, building things, and working on technical gadgets.

David is survived by his son, Jacoben Nez; daughters, Layela Nez, Delilah Nez and Jasmine Nez; parents, Michelle Cheromiah and Daniel Nez Jr.; brother, Mathew Nez; sisters, Heather Nez and Hilary Nez; maternal grandmother, Ileen Kline; and paternal grandparents, Gertrude and Daniel Nez Sr.

David is preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Nez III; and maternal grandfather, Kenneth Cheromiah.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Nez Jr. and Danny Nez.

A reception will take place at the Fort Defiance Chapter House following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

