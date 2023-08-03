Obituaries for August 3, 2023

Tammy Wauneka

RIMROCK, N.M. — Funeral services for Tammy Wauneka, 52, of Red Lake, New Mexico, were held July 31 at The Church of Jesus Christ in Rimrock, New Mexico. Interment followed at the Wauneka family plot on Old Red Lake Road (Indian Route 12).

Tammy was born Sept. 29, 1970, born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She passed away July 22, 2023, in Phoenix.

Tammy is survived by her children, Akando Wauneka, Alexander Notah and Jeremiah Notah; father, Kee Wauneka; and siblings, Ortega Wauneka, Patsy Wauneka, Michael Wauneka, and Kim Wauneka.

Tammy is preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Wauneka; and brother, Austin Wauneka.

Pallbearers were Jeremiah Notah, Alexander Notah, Adam Khammoungkhoune, Ontario Wauneka, Dakota Wauneka, Edward Silversmith Jr., Delford Wauneka, and Miguel Westbrook.

Honorary pallbearers were Kee Wauneka and Ortega Wauneka.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Ronald C. Brown Sr.

TUBA CITY — Funeral services for retired Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Ronald Calvin Brown Sr. were held July 23 at the First Baptist Church in Tuba City. He was laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Flagstaff.

Ronald was born April 6, 1962, in Tuba City, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tł’ízí lání (Many Goats Clan). His nálí were ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People); cheii were Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water). He passed away July 17, 2023, due to natural causes.

Ronald graduated from Tuba City High School in 1980 and participated in wrestling, football and baseball. He developed an interest in law enforcement and began his career with the BIA Police Department from 1980-1981. He enrolled in the Navajo Nation Police Academy in 1982 and graduated in 1983.

Ronald became employed with the Navajo Nation Police Department in 1983 and became a young sergeant in 1986. He was stationed in the Tuba City District and was known as a caring supervisor and positive mentor to new officers.

In 1995, Ronald became a community and school resource officer for many years and was instrumental in meeting with community leaders and organizations. He believed in community policing and provided a positive working relationship with everyone in Tuba City, neighboring Moencopi community, and surrounding communities on the Navajo Nation.

Ronald initiated the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program within the school systems with various gang resistance organizations promoting youth awareness and safety. He participated in the annual Toys for Tots program and made sure toys arrived for children from the Marine Corps.

Ronald was instrumental in establishing the Louise Yellowman County Park in Tuba City, planning the new police department in Tuba City, and taking the lead role in public safety and logistics at Navajo Nation fairs, county events, and for the new Tuba City Veterans Center.

Ronald often talked about confronting danger and uncertainty on the job and always said a prayer before work and enroute to emergency calls. He retired in 2021 from law enforcement.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Ronalia; sons, Ronald Jr. and Trevor; brothers, Arnold, Charles and Gilbert; and sister, Char (Brown) Zahne.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Charley Brown Jr. and Rena Jane Brown; brother, Donald; and sister, Cynthia.

The family thanks everyone who assisted with the funeral services.

Donations are being accepted by Valley Ridge Mortuary by calling 928-640-2022.

Minnie Kinlicheenie Mike

GREASEWOOD SPRINGS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Minnie Kinlicheenie Mike, 84, of Greasewood Springs, Arizona, will be held Monday, Aug. 7, at 9:30 a.m., at the family plot.

Minnie was born March 23, 1939, in Greasewood, Arizona, into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). She passed away July 28, 2023, in Flagstaff.

Minnie is survived by her sons, Gerry Mike and Leo Mike Jr.; daughters, Liza Ann Mike and Althea Mike; parents, Kinlicheenie and Lena Kinlicheenie; and five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Thomas B. Gorman

GALLUP — Thomas B. Gorman was laid to rest at the Gallup Veterans Cemetery by the U.S. Army. He was escorted and honored by a gun salute ceremony.

Thomas was born into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan).

Thomas was an active Tselani/Cottonwood Chapter president and was honorably discharged as an Army veteran, serving in Desert Storm.

Thomas will be remembered as a one-of-a-kind person. He was a passionate, strong leader, a trail blazer, and a humble person ready to assist his fellow man. We will miss him. We are comforted that he has gone back to his Creator and is at peace.

Thomas is survived by his family, mother, siblings, aunts, cousins, and uncles.

We thank everyone who came to support the family financially and with food and kind words.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.