Obituaries for Dec. 10, 2020

Alyce Brown

ROCK SPRINGS, N.M. — Graveside service for Alyce and George Brown was held Dec. 8, 2020, at the family plot in Rock Springs, New Mexico.

Alyce Arlene Brown (Singer) was born July 25, 1941, to Calvin and Bessie Singer in Grey Mountain, Arizona. She was born for ’Áshiihí’ (Salt People Clan) and Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan). Her nalís are Tódích’ii’nii (Bitter Water) and Bįįh bitoodnii (Deer Springs).

Alyce attended Northern Arizona University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree and later pursued a master’s degree in education. She taught elementary education until 1983 when she retired.

Alyce married George Brown on Feb. 26, 1959. Together, they had three children Clara, Bo, and Greg.

Alyce’s fond memories include quality time spent each summer on a houseboat in Lake Powell. She had a passion for tending to her garden and sharing her boundless love and compassion with all.

Alyce and George instilled faith and appreciation in their children and always taught them the value of life.

Alyce had a light-hearted spirit and embraced life with its trials. Her warmth and laughter will live on in the hearts of those that loved her dearly.

Alyce is survived by her siblings, Stella Jensen, Lillie Neztsosie, Jimmy Singer, and Art Singer; daughters, Clara Tsosie (Alvin) and Bo Morales-Summey (Rob); and 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Alyce is preceded in death by her husband, George; son, Greg Brown; eight sisters and brothers; and parents, Calvin and Bessie Singer.

Pallbearers for the ceremony were Jesus Morales, Derek Brown, Angel Brown, Trinidad Moraga, Travis Sowards, and Ricky Redbird.

Honorary pallbearers were Rob Summey, Bill Lopez, Richard Lopez, Darin Lopez, and Steffen Williams.

Katherine “Kathy” Denetdale

BUFFALO SPRINGS, N.M. — Graveside service for Katherine “Kathy” Denetdale, 70, will be held Monday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m., at the Denetdale family plot in Buffalo Springs, New Mexico.

Katherine was born at the Denetdale family residence on Sept. 19, 1950, to Nora and Neal Denetdale. Her maternal clan was Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 6, 2020, in her home.

Katherine was a lifelong resident of Buffalo Springs. As a child, she spent her summers tending to livestock at the family sheep camp at Whiskey Lake.

Katherine attended Tohatchi Elementary and Middle School, graduating from Gallup High School. She obtained her associate’s degree at Albuquerque Business College and subsequently moved home to Buffalo Springs.

Katherine was employed with the Navajo Nation as an executive secretary and with the departments of Government Development, Health Systems Agency, and Family Planning. She spoke fondly of her time with the Navajo Nation government.

Katherine enjoyed family and had the gift of storytelling, always having a funny story about one of her animals or grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing her crossword puzzles, going for walks, watching old TV sitcoms, spending time with her grandchildren and her animals, and shopping with her daughter-in-law.

Katherine was a big fan of Elvis Presley and loved cooking her delicious fry bread and stew. She also was a great fan of the Tohatchi Cougars and attended games to support her granddaughter’s and grandson’s volleyball and basketball games.

Katherine is survived by her son, Christopher Britton; sisters, Lori Bex and Ruth Abeita; brothers, Herman and Wilbert Denetdale; and six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Katherine is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brothers, Gilbert, Herbert, and Wilson Denetdale.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Britton, Christian Britton, Brian Bex, Delvin Dale, Orville Dale, and Justin Livingston.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ernest Dale Jr., Ashton Britton, Kayden Orillie, Ethan Morgan, Ryan George, and Arnold Dale.

A drive-through reception will take place at the Denetdale family residence, following service.

The family would like to express their gratitude during this time of sorrow.

Rollie Mortuary made the final arrangements.

Claresia Begay

JONES RANCH, N.M. — Graveside service for Claresia Begay, 58, of Jones Ranch, New Mexico, was held Dec. 9 in Jones Ranch.

Claresia was born March 17, 1962, in Gallup, into the Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms People Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She passed away Dec. 1, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Claresia attended Gallup High School and received a degree from the University of New Mexico-Gallup Branch in 2007. She was currently employed at Crownpoint IHS-Dental. She also worked for DCI Biologicals, Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital-Admissions and OR Unit, Tséhootsooí Medical Center-Dental, and Shiprock IHS-Dental.

Claresia enjoyed cooking and getting family together for celebrations. She was witty, humorous, and liked to make people laugh. She loved her grandchildren very much and was always giving and willing to help others in need.

Claresia is survived by her partner, Rex Kalleco; son, Charles P. Murphy; daughters, Tracy D. Murphy and Mallory Murphy; sister, Carol A. Begay; and 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Claresia is preceded in death by her parents, John E. Begay and Lillie C. Begay; maternal grandparents, James and Anita Benally; and paternal grandparents, Mary H. Begay and Charley H. Begay.

Pallbearers were Darrell K. Benally, Chance Peterson, Daimeyin Freeland, Brandon Watchman, Isaiah Watchman, and Charles P. Murphy.

Honorary pallbearers were Rex Kalleco, Leonard Cheromiah, Gabriel Vinson, Ashton M. Murphy, and Manuel E. Begay.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Harold J. Jones

WINDOW ROCK — Harold J. Jones, 75, of Window Rock, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, in Window Rock. He was born March 5, 1945, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Naaneesht’ézhi Táchii’nii (Charcoal Streaked Division of the Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan).

Harold attended high school and some college. He was employed with United Parcel Service and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, and was an avid bow hunter.

Harold is survived by his wife, Betty Hickson Jones; son, Harold J. Jones II; daughters, Stephanie I. Bryant, Shannon Allen and Prudence Jones; brothers, Stewart Jones and Paul Jones Jr.; sisters, Pauline K. Cardenas, Helene M. Grigsby, Cynthia M. Mendez, and Gerri J. Harrison; and 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Harold is preceded in death by his son, Patrick Jones; and parents, Paul and Helen E. Jones.

Pallbearers will be Harold J. Jones II, Travis Wauneka, David H. Jones, Darnell Williams, Eric Bryant, and Tyron Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be Stewart Jones and Paul Jones Jr.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Freddie Benally (Oct. 12, 1936 – Nov. 29, 2020)

BURLEY, Idaho — Freddie Benally, 84, passed away Nov. 29, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born Oct. 12, 1936, in Fort Defiance.

Freddie attended the Apostolic House of Prayer in Rupert, Idaho, and was a quiet, kind, and non-boisterous father. He was proud of the fact that his brother John was one of the original Navajo Code Talkers.

Freddie was friendly to people he met and knew, and usually had a smile on his face. He worked at the J.R. Simplot Company for many years until he retired.

Freddie enjoyed hunting with his sons and fishing with mom and his grandsons.

Freddie is survived by his wife, Marie Benally; daughters, Connie (Jerry) Satterwhite of Paul, Idaho; Carol (James Cornelius) Benally of Ogden, Utah; Carma Kaufman of Heyburn, Idaho; Fredeline (J.) Wing of Burley; and Althea (Mike) Pomerleau of Rupert; sons, Frederick Benally of Paul, and Farrell Benally of Burley; brother, Albert Benally of Fort Defiance; and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Freddie is preceded in death by his parents, Ashley and Yilxazha Benally; siblings, Elizabeth Beyal, May June Benally, Joe Benally, John Benally, Arkie Benally, and Husky Belone; and granddaughter, Whitney L. Murphy.

The family wishes to thank all of the kind, compassionate doctors and nurses at St. Lukes ICU that helped Freddie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Bobbie (Bob) Lee Cook

CORNVILLE, Ariz. — Bobbie (Bob) Lee Cook, 80, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2020, at his home in Cornville, Arizona.

Originally from Russell Springs, Kansas, the son of Clyde and Mae Cook, Bob spent his adolescence attending school and working the family farm, learning all about ranching and horsemanship.

After his sister Sylvia moved to New Mexico in the mid 1950s, Bob soon followed. Once he arrived in New Mexico, on the Navajo Reservation, he fell in love with the area and culture and said it was like stepping back in time.

Bob pursued several different types of employment, learning Navajo, rodeo, and generally having the experience of a lifetime. He then met Clara (Yazzie) Cook, who would become his wife and they would start their family.

Bob joined the Navy and proudly served his country. After his Naval service, they returned to the Navajo Reservation, where he pursued his second passion, being a trading post trader. He began the trading business in Sheep Springs, New Mexico, then moved to Dennehotso, Arizona, and Beclabito, New Mexico, purchasing his first trading post in Tes Nez Iah, Arizona, and finishing his trading post career and owning his last trading post in Rock Point, Arizona. He traded on the reservation for the next 20-plus years before moving to Verde Valley, where he would spend his retirement years.

Bob had a passion and love for horses and ranching. He loved working with his animals and sharing his knowledge and experience with everyone he met. Because of his charming and bigger-than-life personality, he established many friendships, which lasted a lifetime. He continued ranching and working with his horses and animals through his retirement years, until his passing.

Bob is survived by his sons, Barney Cook (wife Phoebe), Nathan Cook (wife Loretta), Verl Cook (wife Robyn), Darwin Cook (wife Kathleen), and Nolan Cook (wife Barbara); daughters, Verla Johnson (husband Erwin) and Sandra Cook; stepsons, Kody Owens (wife Robyn) and Kalin Owens (wife Kristy); adopted daughter, Melinda Tharp; sisters, Sylvia Moore, Carolyn Wegner, Cheri Shafer, and Nancy Evans (husband Tom); brother, Perry Cook (wife Barbara); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many close friends.

Westcott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Derrick Robert Dalton

RED WILLOW SPRINGS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Derrick Robert Dalton, 40, of Deer Spring, Arizona, will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., at the family plot in Red Willow Springs, Arizona, with Pastor James Flores officiating.

Derrick was born Sept. 14, 1980, in Tuba City, into the Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away Nov. 27, 2020, in Phoenix.

Derrick attended high school at Wildcat Academy and was creative and artistic. His talent was most evident in drawing and poetry.

Derrick had a passion for football and was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan. The greater part of his childhood and young adult life was spent growing up on his grandparents’ ranch, where the Diné ways of life and philosophy were planted in him by his grandparents and uncles. This showed in the care and love that he expressed to his family.

Derrick is survived by his mother, Ella Dalton; brother, Samuel Dalton; and sister, Roberta Zayas.

Derrick is preceded in death by his uncles, Edison Shirley and Leroy Shirley; nalí, Mary Jane Dalton; and grandparents, Justin and Annie T. Shirley.

Pallbearers will be Samuel Dalton, Nathan Wilson, Justin T. Shirley, Michael K. Shirley, Keon Nez, and Joshua Talley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lewis Shirley, Edward Shirley, Joe Hardy, Daniel Wilson, Randan L. Holmes, Philander Holmes, Pastor James Flores, Milton Joel Zayas, Al J. Stewart Jr., Justin Dalton, and Bill Dalton Jr.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Anderson Parkett Sr.

CROWNPOINT — Graveside service for Anderson Parkett Sr., 52, of Crownpoint, will be held Monday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m., at the Crownpoint cemetery.

Anderson was born April 20, 1968, in Crownpoint, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away Dec. 5, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Anderson attended Crownpoint High School and was a silversmith. He worked for Native American Arts and Crafts, and for Dick Elkins in Thoreau, New Mexico.

Anderson enjoyed peyote ceremonies with the Native American Church, singing, drawing, beading, silversmith work, bingo at the casino, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Anderson is survived by his sons, Sullivan Quinn Parkett, Anderson Parkett Jr., Andre Andy Parkett, Adriano Henry Parkett, and Braxton Cody Parkett; daughters, Anderiana Lynn Parkett, Bianca Fran Parkett and Adriana Kari Parkett; father, Mack Parkett; brothers, Sampson Enrico and Billy Platero Jr.; sisters, Rita Mariano, Loretta Herbert and Anita Enrico; and 16 grandchildren.

Anderson is preceded in death by his mother, Frances R. Platero; and grandparents, Mary and Jimmy Ration.

Pallbearers will be Sullivan Quinn Parkett, Braxton Parkett, Anderson Parkett Jr., Leland Billie, Aldean Billie, and Ordale Largo.

Honorary pallbearer will be Sampson Enrico.

There will be no reception, due to COVID-19.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Terry Lee Spencer

BITAHOCHEE, Ariz. — Graveside service for Terry Lee Spencer, of Bitahochee, Arizona, was held Dec. 4 at Clark’s Family Cemetery in Bitahochee, with Pastor Gilbert Manygoats officiating.

Terry was born Aug. 12, 1958, in Winslow, Arizona, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away Dec. 1, 2020, in Bitahochee.

Terry attended Holbrook schools and graduated from Window Rock High School in 1976. He attended Northern Pioneer College plus many training seminars.

As a civil engineer technician, Terry was employed with Bureau of Indian Affairs Soil Conservation/Roads, surveying for the building of earthen dams; AMEC Corp. of Farmington, doing materials and asphalt testing; and the same job description with Maricopa County Roads Construction.

Terry was blessed with 20/20 eyesight and was a keen intellect. In his youth, with his towering height and power spiking, he helped his team with the name “Wings” dominate rez volleyball tournaments for two decades. The team also dabbled in off-reservation tournaments.

For a while, Terry did endeavor in carving some beautiful Kachina doll figurines, but found searching for materials, especially cottonwood root, too time-consuming and costly.

With permits in hand, Terry enjoyed four-wheeling looking to cut firewood for home and sales. With the Internet available, he enjoyed listening to music and watching classic westerns and war movies.

Terry loved sports and was an avid Arizona Cardinals fan. His family loved him.

Terry is survived by his brothers, Robert Spencer, Donald Spencer, Michael G. Spencer, and Eric D. Spencer; and sisters, Barbara A. Spencer and Linda M. Reif.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Carol Ann Joe Spencer; and sister, Ruthie Spencer.

Pallbearers were Michael G. Spencer, Christopher L. Spencer, Nicholas E. Spencer, Jim Bekis Sr., Jacob Bekis, Mark Reif, Tommy C. Sam, and Franklin Gishie Sr.

Honorary pallbearers were Robert Spencer, Donald Spencer and Franklin Gishey Sr.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Charley Joe Johnson

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Graveside service for Charley Joe Johnson, 79, of Manuelito, New Mexico, will be held today, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., in Rehoboth, New Mexico.

Charley, a retired silversmith, was born in Church Rock, New Mexico, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Haltsooí (Meadow People Clan). He passed away Dec. 3, 2020, in Gallup.

Charley is survived by his wife, Janice Johnson; son, Charles Johnson; daughters, Ophelia Lane, Alfreda Juan and Villena Chewey; and 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Charley is preceded in death by his son, Norbert Johnson.

Pallbearers will be Branyan Johnson, Branson Johnson, Robert Craig, Donald Huffman, Timothy Johnson, and LeCedrick Willie.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Gilbert Yazzie

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Gilbert Yazzie, 60, of St. Michaels, Arizona, will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., at Belone’s family plot on Old Red Lake Road in Fort Defiance, with Pastor Scott Marett officiating.

Gilbert was born Aug. 20, 1960, in Chinle, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). He passed away Dec. 4, 2020, in St. Michaels, Arizona.

Gilbert attended school in Hunters Point, Arizona, and was employed at the Navajo Forest Products Industries Mill in Navajo, New Mexico. He enjoyed taking walks, spending time with family, and watching the Animal Channel, bull riding, and action movies.

Gilbert is survived by his daughters, Sophina Belone, Sophie Belone, Christina Belone, and Albertina John; brother, Ben Benally; and 20 grandchildren.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his son, Ferguson Belone; and granddaughter, Maria Lee.

Pallbearers will be Jerrieston John, Gerald Pete and Johnston Baloo.

Honorary pallbearer will be Albertina John.

A drive-through reception will take place at Belone’s residence, following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Marvin Larry Lesley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Service for Marvin Larry Lesley was held Dec. 6 at the Lake Valley Christian Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Marvin was born July 11, 1961, in Tuba City. He passed away Nov. 22, 2020, in Prescott Valley.

Marvin was married to the love of his life, Veronica, for 18 years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife; children, Debora, Jesse, Gerjan, and Cindy; parents, Raymond and Lorraine Perry; siblings, Douglas, Faith and Christine; and five precious grandchildren.

Marvin revered and loved his family and friends. All can attest he was kind to everyone he met, willing to give a helping hand and always eager to share a laugh.

Marvin was a true servant of his Lord and Savior. He will be deeply missed by family, extended family and church family.

Fond appreciation to his trusted caretakers from hospice, his beloved church family, and his Pastor Showalter.

“Therefore, since we have been made right in God’s sight by faith, we have peace with God because of what Jesus Christ our Lord has done for us.” — Romans 5:1.