Obituaries for Dec. 22, 2022

Fannie L. Atcitty

KIRTLAND, N.M. — Funeral services for Fannie Lowe Atcitty, 69, of Shiprock, were held Dec. 17 at the Sunset Hills Baptist Church in Kirtland, New Mexico. Interment followed in Shiprock.

Fannie was born Dec. 4, 1952, in Shiprock, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan). Her nalí is Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle); cheii is Naakai dine’é (Mexican). She passed away Nov. 29, 2022, in Shiprock.

Fannie is survived by her daughter, Antoinette R. Atcitty; son, Ronald D. Atcitty; and four grandchildren.

Alternative Choice Funeral and Cremation oversaw arrangements.

Evan A. Nachin

GALLUP — Funeral services for Evan A. Nachin, 32, of Vanderwagen, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m., at The Lighthouse Church in Gallup, with Pastor Alvin Cayatineto officiating. Burial will follow in Vanderwagen.

Evan was born July 7, 1990, in Gallup, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Weed People. He passed away Dec. 14, 2022, in Vanderwagen.

Evan attended Chichiltah Community School, David Skeets Elementary School, Gallup Middle School, and Job Corps. He worked at Denny’s and American Steel in Gallup.

Evan enjoyed working outside, playing the guitar, helping his family members, and taking care of his fur babies.

Evan is survived by his parents, Kristie Willis and Avelar Nachin Sr.; brothers, Delvin, Tyrell and Ajay Nachin; and paternal grandmother, Maggie Nachin.

Evan is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Nancy Willis; and paternal grandfather, Tommy Nachin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Delvin Nachin, Tyrell Nachin, Ajay Nachin, Derric Spencer, and Cody Spencer.

A reception will take place at The Lighthouse Church, following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Calvin R. Chischilly

GALLUP — Funeral services for Calvin Roy Chischilly, 63, of Church Rock, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Pastor Eddie Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial in Gallup.

Calvin was born Feb. 9, 1959, in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). He passed away Dec. 17, 2022, in Church Rock.

Calvin graduated from Gallup High School in 1978 and attended Central New Mexico Community College and Navajo Technical University. He enjoyed ranch life and loved helping others with yard work, household renovations, car repairs, and was a care provider. He loved and adored his grandchildren greatly.

Calvin is survived by his mother, Margaret Chischilly; brothers, Max Chischilly Jr., Ernest Chischilly, Melvin Chischilly, and Marvin Chischilly; sisters, Maxine Chischilly, Della Chischilly, Marnita Chischilly, and Lavern Sanchez; and 17 grandchildren.

Calvin is preceded in death by his father, Max Chischilly Sr.; brothers, Alvin Ray Chischilly and Michael Chischilly; nephews, Brandon Chischilly and Lance Sanchez; and grandparents, Ellen and Frank Collins.

Pallbearers will be Marvin Chischilly, Brian Chischilly and Christopher M. Chischilly.

Honorary pallbearers will be Max Chischilly Jr., Ernest Chischilly and Melvin Chischilly.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Irene N. Price

COMB RIDGE, Ariz. – A private graveside service for Irene Natalie Price will be held today, Dec. 22, with a reception at the family home.

On the evening of Dec. 18, our courageous and beautiful mother passed away at her home after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born in the aftermath of the Great Depression and just months before the outbreak of World War II, Irene was the only child of an arranged marriage between Dorothy Francis (Kinłichíi’nii) and Oliver Black (Bit’ahnii). She was born into the traditional Navajo life of ranching and weaving.

The family descended from the band of Navajos who collectively called themselves Asdzaan Woo’ Nit’eeliiyee great-grandchildren.

Irene was enrolled at the Dennehotso Boarding School. Her education continued with summers spent attending Bible school in Cortez, Colorado. By the time she was a teenager she was enrolled at Wingate High School.

At Wingate High School, Irene’s intelligence and poise won her homecoming queen attendant and spring prom queen. She was also a majorette in the high school marching band and during her senior year, she entered the Miss Navajo Contest where she placed third in the traditional category.

After graduating from Wingate High School, Irene attended the College of Ganado where she received her associate’s degree and continued her education at the University of New Mexico where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in education. She then went on to attend Northern Arizona University, earning her master’s degree in special education.

Irene was an educator for more than 30 years. She taught at several schools in Utah and Arizona. From her early years at Montezuma Creek and Blanding, Utah, to the Flagstaff Unified School District’s Leupp Elementary School, her time as a teacher grew to include teaching night classes where she helped young adults earn their General Equivalency Diploma.

After retiring from the Flagstaff Unified School District, Irene moved to her ancestral home near Comb Ridge, on the Arizona/Utah border. She taught Special Education classes at Red Mesa High School where she was instrumental in launching her students to vocational trade schools.

Irene is survived by her husband of 61 years, Eugene Price; children, Brenda, Vern, Iris, Vanessa, and Luann; and nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Desert View Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

