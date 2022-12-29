Obituaries for Dec. 29, 2022

Jamesina L. Wilson

GALLUP — Funeral services for Jamesina L. Wilson, 29, were held Dec. 27 at Rollie Mortuary with interment at the family plot.

Jamesina was born Oct. 25, 1993, into Tsi’naajinii, born for Kiyaa’áanii. She passed away Dec. 17, 2022.

Jamesina is survived by her children, Nate and Natalia Browning; father, James Scott Wilson Jr.; and siblings, Irvin Woods and Jamie Wilson.

Jamesina is preceded in death by her mother, Marlene Tahe; brothers, Calvin and Kevin Smith; and grandmother, Minnie Tahe.

Pallbearers were Irvin Woods, Nathaniel Browning, Kevin Platero, Wesley Gene, and Ryan Jim.

Honorary pallbearers were James Scott Wilson Jr., Nathaniel Browning, and Irvin Woods.

Isabell Anderson

ALBUQUERQUE — On Dec. 16, 2022, Isabell Anderson, 86, passed away in her home with family by her side. She grew up in Fort Defiance and moved to Albuquerque after retirement.

Isabell was proud to be the first of two women to drive for the Navajo Nation Transit System, and after 22 years of service, she retired in 2001.

Isabell is survived by her children, Louis Anderson Jr., Diane Sanchez, Theresa Clay, and Darrell Banward.

Isabell is preceded in death by her parents, Sophie and Jimmy Begay; brothers, Perry and Thurman Begay; son, Robert Anderson; and two grandchildren.

Celebration of life is at the Anchor Point Church in Rio Rancho. Date and time pending.

To donate, call Theresa at 505-417-3463 or theresaeclay@gmail.com.

Justin B. Curley Jr.

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral service for Justin B. Curley Jr., 40, is Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. at The Family Church Assembly of God.

Justin was born June 18, 1982, into Naaneesht’ézhi Táchii’nii, born for ‘Áshįįhí. He passed away Dec. 21, 2022.

Justin attended Window Rock High School and Clearfield Technical. He served in the Army and worked for Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, Navajo Nation Propane Company and Navajo Engineering Construction Authority.

Justin is survived by his wife, Flora Curley; children, Kieran, Keaira and Tierra Curley; mother, Bertha Curley; siblings, Phillip Wilson, Geraldine Mecham, Gabrielle Curley, and Sharon, Pamela and Vincenita Wilson.

Justin is preceded in death by his father, Justin Bia Curley Sr.; maternal grandparents, Sadie and Steven Wilson; paternal grandparents, Kathryn Yazzie and Charlie Curley; and Melvin, Sarah, Laura, Mark, Kimberly, Lavon, and Cheryl Wilson, and Dolly James.

Pallbearers are honor guards.

Honorary pallbearers are Jasper Curley, Kendall Roanhorse, and Ken, Cordon, Jackson and Aidan Mecham.

Ryan N. Roanhorse

TSAILE, Ariz. — Funeral service for Ryan N. Roanhorse, 18, is Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Tsaile Church.

Ryan was born Dec. 26, 2003, into Mą’ii deeshgiizhinii, born for Táchii’nii. He passed away Dec. 23, 2022.

Ryan was a senior at Many Farms High School and loved to attend Native American Church meetings.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Tina Burnside and Nielson Roanhorse; siblings, Cody Joe, Naomi and Tienna Begay, and Taelor Roanhorse; maternal grandfather, George Smiley; and paternal grandmother, Nora Roanhorse.

Ryan is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Smiley; and paternal grandfather, Neilson Roanhorse Sr.

Pallbearers are Harrison Smiley, Kyle Tso, Dmarcus Yazzie, Jefferson and Emerson Lilly, Anson and Peterson Roanhorse, and Keevin Begay.

Honorary pallbearers are Nielson Roanhorse, Cody Joe, George Smiley, and Wilbert, Leroy and Harold Lilly.

Angelina C. Benally

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Funeral service for Angelina C. Benally, 84, is Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Anne’s Mission Church. Angelina was born Aug. 18, 1938, into Tsénjíkiní, born for Tábąąhá. She passed away Dec. 26, 2022.

Angelina lived life to the fullest and aided many individuals with her gift of healing using natural herbs.

Angelina is survived by her children, Benjamin, Edwin, Edmond, Ernest Jr., and Elverna Benally; and sisters, Dorothy Fulton and Evelyn King.

Angelina is preceded in death by her companion, Dennis Kee.

Jay E. Ashcroft

SUMMIT LAKE, Colo. — Jay E. Ashcroft passed away Aug. 22, 2022, at 96. He was born in Ramah, on March 19, 1926, to James Wilford Ashcroft and Bertha (James) Ashcroft.

Earl reported to the Navy Inducted Center in Santa Fe and was immediately activated at 17. During World War II, he served as a gunner and a Merchant Marine sailing around the globe three times.

Early in their marriage, Earl and Birdie lived and worked in Fort Defiance, where Earl managed Dunn Mercantile Company. Later, they moved to manage the Coppermine Trading Post near Glen Canyon Dam. They left Coppermine to manage the trading posts in Tohatchi and Divide, where their daughter was born, and the trading post in Wildcat, returning to run the Fort Defiance Trading Post for over 30 years when their son was born.

After retiring from the trading post business, Earl and Birdie moved to Summit Lake, where they built and operated Ponderosa Cabins.

Earl is survived by his children, Sharon (Harold) Walker and Mike (Jane E. Duncan) Ashcroft.

In honor of Earl’s wishes, no services were held.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.