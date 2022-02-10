Obituaries for Feb. 10, 2022

Daniel Yazzie

MURRAY, Utah — Navajo artist Daniel Yazzie, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 30, to begin his journey to the next world.

Daniel was born April 23, 1954, in Castle Butte, Arizona, to Daisy Davis and Jimmie Yazzie.

Daniel married the love of his life, Loretta, a week before his birthday in 1974 in Winslow, Arizona, and then moved to Salt Lake City to attend Utah Tech.

He was an artist who painted many oil paintings and portraits reflecting his Diné culture and pride. His paintings were sold to galleries across the Southwest.

Daniel was an avid photographer who loved to take photos of his family, his homeland, and those he welcomed into his big heart.

Daniel is survived by his wife, two daughters, son, three adopted sons, mother, four of his seven brothers; and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Daniel is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will always love their “Uncle Dan,” a man who always had a hug for anyone who would take one and never denied a child who called him “Dad” or “Papa.”

Daniel is preceded in death by his father and three brothers.

Daniel will be cremated with a memorial to be planned at a later date.

Affordable Funerals and Cremations was in charge of arrangements. To view the full obituary, visit http://www.affordablefandc.com/daniel-yazzie/

Rena Yazzie

CUBA, N.M. — Graveside service for Rena Yazzie, 64, of Albuquerque, was held Feb. 8 at the Cuba cemetery in Cuba, New Mexico, with Evangelist Mike Lee of Victory in Christ Ministry officiating.

Rena was born Nov. 1, 1958, in Whitehorse Lake, New Mexico, into the Tł’ógí (Hairy Ones/Weaver-Zia Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). Her nalí is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People); cheii is Dziłtł’ahnii (Mountain Cove Clan). She passed away Jan. 27, 2022, in Albuquerque.

Rena is survived by her children, Michael, Brandon, Cassandra, Janet, Ilaina, Erin, Allison, and Lyle Cayaditto; siblings, Ambrose Yazzie, Anslem Yazzie, Carol Chischilly, and Kathy Trujillo; and 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Rena is preceded in death by her son, Lamont Cayaditto; mother, Mary Yazzie; and father, Tommy Yazzie.

Pallbearers were Jake Miller, Xander Miller, Jake Miller Jr., Chavo Chischilly, Cornell Yazzie, and Clifford Andersen.

Honorary pallbearers were Brauviyo Chischilly and Michael Yazzie.

Cope Memorial was in charge of arrangements.

Harrison L. Shorty

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Funeral services for Harrison Lee Shorty, 67, of Klagetoh, Arizona, will be held Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne’s Mission in Klagetoh. Service is for immediate family only. Burial will follow at the Klagetoh community cemetery.

Harrison was born Oct. 13, 1954, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tsénjíkiní (Cliff Dwellers People Clan), born for Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). He passed away Feb. 4, 2022, in Klagetoh.

Harrison attended Inter-Mountain School and Ganado School. He worked for the railroad and enjoyed working around the house, herding sheep and working with horses.

Harrison is survived by his daughters, Reanna Lee Shorty and Regina Shorty; mother, Katherine J. Begay; brothers, Stanley Shorty, Otis Begay and Arthur Begay; sisters, Carol Begay, Kathy Shorty and Christine Begay; and one granddaughter.

Harrison is preceded in death by his brother, Hosky Begay; sister, Ophelia Begay; and father, Phillip Shorty.

Honorary pallbearers will be Otis Begay, Arthur Begay and Stanley Shorty.

A drive-thru reception will take place at Carol Begay’s residence in Klagetoh, following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

