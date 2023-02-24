Obituaries for Feb. 23, 2023

Mary L. Hanley

FORT DEFIANCE — A Celebration of Life for Mary Louise Hanley (Knapp), 89, of Window Rock, will be held Monday, Feb. 27, at noon, at the Fort Defiance Presbyterian Church.

Mary was born Aug. 18, 1933, in Franklinville, New York. She gained her angel wings in the morning of Feb. 19, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Mary was a registered nurse who worked with the Indian Health Service for 35 years, retiring from Fort Defiance Indian Hospital. She graduated from nursing school in Buffalo, New York.

Upon graduation, she and a fellow nursing friend took a road trip to Tuba City, where compassionate qualified nurses were in need. It was there that she met and married her best friend and husband of 64 years in 1958.

Upon retirement, Mary enjoyed the company of her four children, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Her long-lasting drive to deeply impact others positively didn’t stop in the comfort of her home. She loved seeing her family laugh and have peace with each other. Family was arguably the most important achievement in her life. All who knew Mary know the safest place on earth was next to her.

Those of us who were blessed to be touched by her, understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time that she stayed here. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Wallace Hanley; children, Michael Hanley and Gail Hanley; sister, Jean Frank of Olean, New York; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Wilson; father, William Knapp; stepfather, Harry Wilson; brothers, Don Knapp, Roy Knapp and William Duncan Knapp; and daughters, Kim Hanley and Carla Marques.

French Funerals and Cremations oversaw arrangements.

