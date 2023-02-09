Obituaries for Feb. 9, 2023

Rose A. Noble

STEAMBOAT, Ariz. — Funeral services for Rose Ann Noble, 76, of Chinle, will be held Monday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m., at the Bethel Navajo Baptist Church in Steamboat, Arizona, with Matthew Noble officiating. Burial will follow at the family plot in Steamboat.

Rose was born May 16, 1946, in Chinle, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). She was born for Mą’ii Deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass-Jemez Clan). She passed away Feb. 4, 2023, in Chinle.

Rose attended Ganado High School, Chinle High School, and Northern Arizona University. She worked for Toyei Boarding School and Toyei Industries.

Rose enjoyed sewing, knitting, walking, fishing, cooking, traveling, and eating good food.

Rose is survived by her sons, Nathaniel Noble and Donald Noble Jr.; daughter, Charlotte Hadley; brother, Norman Claw; sister, Bertha McCabe; and 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Claw, Isiah Hadley, Xavier Hadley, Donald Noble III, and Franklin Tsosie.

Honorary pallbearers will be Seth Hadley, Donald Noble Jr., Nathaniel Noble, and Randolph Curley.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Raelynn D. Jake

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Raelynn Dee Jake, 29, of Fort Defiance, were held Feb. 3 at the Assembly of God Church in Fort Defiance, with James Bennett Jr. officiating. Interment followed at the Fort Defiance community cemetery.

Raelynn was born Feb. 19, 1993, in Fort Defiance, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She was born for Tó Baazhní’ázhí (Two Who Came To the Water Clan). She passed away Jan. 27, 2023, in Phoenix.

Raelynn attended Window Rock High School and worked as a customer service representative. She enjoyed outdoor adventures and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Raelynn is survived by her brothers, Marvin Watchman and Ryan Jake, and paternal grandmother, Grace Jake.

Raelynn is preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Nez; brother, Myron Watchman, and Blayne Jake; and grandmothers, Jenny Nez and Helen Saunders.

Pallbearers were Cecil Henry Jr., Darryl Upshaw, Anthony Nez, Ryan Jake, Richard Silversmith Sr., and Ryan Chischilly.

Honorary pallbearers were Keanno Henry, Russell Yoe, Daniel King, Alexander Yoe, and Vincent Nez.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Jesse E. White

GALLUP — Funeral services for Jesse Ed White, 42, of Tohatchi, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Lighthouse International Church (south side of Jiffy Lube turnoff) in Gallup, with Pastor Eddie Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Jesse was born Dec. 20, 1980, in Gallup, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He was born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). He passed away Feb. 3, 2023, in Phoenix.

Jesse attended Tohatchi High School and was employed as a carpenter with Carpentry Union No. 912. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, running, exercising, drawing, bull riding, and traveling.

Jesse is survived by his son, Konii D. White; mother, Vangie Nez; brother, Craightin Yazzie; and sisters, Jessica White, Kendra Nez, and Jaiden Nez.

Jessie is preceded in death by his brother, Blaine T. Yazzie; maternal grandparents, Carmen and Eddie B. Nez; and paternal grandparents, Eleanor Etsate and David Lee White Sr.

A reception will take place at the Rehoboth Fellowship Hall in Rehoboth, New Mexico, following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Mary J. Henry

GALLUP — Funeral services for Mary Jones Henry, 88, of Standing Rock, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Feb. 10, at 1:30 p.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Pastor Daniel Smiley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Mary was born April 3, 1934, in Standing Rock, into the Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan). She was born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). She passed away Feb. 5, 2023, in Gallup.

Mary is survived by her husband, Chee Henry Sr.; sons, Daniel Henry of Flagstaff, Danny Henry of Springstead, New Mexico, and Alfred Henry of Standing Rock; daughters, Judy Henry, Priscilla Henry, Dorthea Kalleco, and Mary Ann Henry; and 31 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Mary is preceded in death by Christine Henry, Jeanette Tom, and Chee Henry Sr.

Deacon Henry, Dannon Henry, Travis Tom, Cordell Henry, Doyle Kalleco, and Taylor Morgan will be pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Henry, Danny Henry, Alfred Henry, Neilson Hanley, Adriano Henry, Larry Lowe, Marcus Harry, Jarvis Charley, and Travis Tom.

Following services, a reception will take place at Grace Navajo Baptist Church in Gallup.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Edith A. Deleon

FARMINGTON — A Celebration of Life for Edith Ahkeah Deleon will be held Friday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A viewing will take place at the Farmington Funeral Home (2111 W. Apache St.) from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Kirtland-Fruitland Cemetery.

Our community sadly lost a pillar on Feb. 4, 2023, when Edith passed away surrounded by loved ones. Her legacy will live on in the lives she touched through her work as a registered nurse, case manager, and hospital supervisor at Northern Navajo Medical Center, where she lovingly served her community for 33 years.

Edith is survived by her husband of 35 years, Raul Martinez Deleon; son, Herman Martinez (Susy Acosta-Martinez); daughters, Tanalia Yazzie (Aaron Harris), Melissa Frank (Retired Sgt. Shondale Lee, U.S. Army), Olivia Deleon (Staff Sgt. Jorge Cazares, U.S. Air Force/Cpl. U.S. Marine Corps), and Samara Deleon; sisters, Margaret Benally, Eva Henagarne and Lora Benally; and six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Edith is preceded in death by her parents, former Chairman Sam Ahkeah and Doris Ahkeah; brothers, Curtis Ahkeah, Robert Ahkeah, and Rodger W. Ahkeah Sr.; and sisters, Mary Ahkeah, Lucy Ahkeah, Nora Ahkeah, Fannie Ahkeah, and Elenor Clah.

A reception will take place at St. Mary’s Parish Hall following services.

Flowers are appreciated. However, the family asks you to consider donating to your local hospital, women’s shelter, or food pantry. Edith lived to serve others, and we would like to continue her legacy by supporting the community.

A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff of San Juan Regional Medical Center, Davita, and Northern Navajo Medical Center for their care, sacrifice, and endless hours poured in to healing our community.

Thomas Chiquito

THOREAU, N.M. — Funeral services for Thomas Chiquito, 80, of Thoreau, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m., at the Thoreau Church of God with Brother Jerome Jim officiating. Burial will follow in Thoreau.

Thomas was born Dec. 31, 1942, in Dalton Pass, New Mexico, into the Haltsooí (Meadow People Clan). He was born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away Jan. 31, 2023, in Gallup.

Thomas retired from Gallup Sand and Gravel. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Hazel Y. Chiquito; sons, Vincent Chiquito, Terry Chiquito, Thomas Chiquito Jr., Lorenzo Chiquito, Jason Chiquito, and Toby Chiquito; daughter, Tina Chiquito; stepdaughters, Michelle Yazzie and Valerie Arviso; brothers, Bahe Chiquito and Tom Chiquito; and 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Thomas is preceded in death by his son, Jerry Chiquito; parents, Rose and Frank Chiquito; sister, Sarah McCray; and brothers, Chee Chiquito and Bennie Chiquito.

Pallbearers will be Vincent Chiquito, Thomas Chiquito Jr., Lorenzo Chiquito, Jason Chiquito, Toby Chiquito, and Will Arviso.

Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Chiquito, Bahe Chiquito, Tom Chiquito, Ellias Chiquito, Isaiah Begay, and David Vigil.

Following services, a reception will occur at the Thoreau Church of God Fellowship Hall.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

